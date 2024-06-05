Fifty-two homes in Elephant and Castle, which tenants and leaseholders were forced to move out of in 2019, could lay empty for a further two years.
Five years ago, more than 100 people living in 52 flats were told the new-build blocks were unsafe due to their external cladding.
They were originally told to expect work to take around eighteen months.
Last year, the News reported that remedial works had not even started. Fourteen months later, that is still the case and the building, which included 18 social rent homes, remains vacant.
The reason for the delay is that L&Q have a claim against the original contractor over who is financially responsible for the necessary works on the properties.
New build in Elephant has been empty for nearly 4 years due to delayed cladding repairs
According to L&Q, they were unable to reach an agreement through mediation and are currently in court. With a trial due to take place in 2026, the homes will likely lay empty until then.
In 2023, there were 5,143 empty homes in Southwark, higher than any London borough – over a quarter of these being council homes.
This is all amid a housing crisis in Southwark where currently 17,700 people sit on the housing waiting list, more than ever before.
Arch Street was constructed for L&Q by Willmott Dixon, in 2011. The cladding is not made of the same material used in the Grenfell Tower, an Aluminium Composite Material (ACM) – however, it still required testing by the government.
The building was one of the Heygate replacement housing sites.
