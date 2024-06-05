Fifty-two homes in Elephant and Castle, which tenants and leaseholders were forced to move out of in 2019, could lay empty for a further two years.

Five years ago, more than 100 people living in 52 flats were told the new-build blocks were unsafe due to their external cladding.

They were originally told to expect work to take around eighteen months.

Last year, the News reported that remedial works had not even started. Fourteen months later, that is still the case and the building, which included 18 social rent homes, remains vacant.

The reason for the delay is that L&Q have a claim against the original contractor over who is financially responsible for the necessary works on the properties.

According to L&Q, they were unable to reach an agreement through mediation and are currently in court. With a trial due to take place in 2026, the homes will likely lay empty until then.

In 2023, there were 5,143 empty homes in Southwark, higher than any London borough – over a quarter of these being council homes.

This is all amid a housing crisis in Southwark where currently 17,700 people sit on the housing waiting list, more than ever before.

Arch Street was constructed for L&Q by Willmott Dixon, in 2011. The cladding is not made of the same material used in the Grenfell Tower, an Aluminium Composite Material (ACM) – however, it still required testing by the government.

The building was one of the Heygate replacement housing sites.

David Lewis, executive group director of property services at L&Q, commented: “We realise this is a lengthy process that will be frustrating for residents. He explained that L&Q has offered to buy back the homes of residents who do not wish to return to Arch Street, adding: “Our residents’ safety and well-being will always be our top priority.” Jerry Flynn, from the 35% Campaign said it was a ‘scandal’ that it was laying empty, commenting: “Obviously L&Q and the developer have the main responsibility for Arch St, but Southwark Council also has a responsibility to get these affordable homes back into use, with people living in them. “Southwark Council is both the local planning authority and local housing authority and it should not just be standing on the sidelines, while this situation drags on and on. These homes were originally supposed to house people thrown off of the Heygate when it was demolished and it is a scandal that it is lying empty.” We asked Southwark Council what efforts they were making to get these homes occupied. A council spokesperson commented: “We continue to be very concerned about the future of the block and now meet with L&Q regularly to talk through progress on the case, including any support the council can offer residents. Exclusive: Camberwell flats to come back into use after being empty for nine years “This hasn’t been necessary to date as L&Q have arranged alternative housing for all tenants and leaseholders, with many having been permanently rehoused. We sincerely hope that a conclusion is reached as soon as is practically possible.” The contractor was approached for comment. Last month, we exclusively revealed that a similar development in Camberwell, which had been empty for nine years was to be brought back into use. The delays had also been due to issues surrounding cladding. Seven years on from the Grenfell fire, this is a situation mirrored across the city, with Inside Housing reporting that thousands of buildings in London were still waiting for works to begin with regards to cladding remediation. The pace is slow because it is up to individual developers as to whether to carry out the work or not.