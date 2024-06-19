A free family event in Elephant and Castle will include a mini-beach, a penalty shoot-out with Fulham FC and the chance to win a laptop.

Ark Globe Academy will host its annual summer fair this Saturday 22 June.

From 11am-2pm, there will be a range of fun activities for kids and young people – like a cup and saucer ride, a planetarium, archery and a mini-beach to play on. Coaches from Fulham FC will be there hosting a shoot-out contest for budding pros.

Kids can learn about wild science by interacting with a range of mammals, reptiles and amphibians, along with birds of prey.

Plus visitors could get their hands on some high-ticket prizes in the raffle, including a bike, a laptop and a flat screen tv, along with up to £100 cash.

The Summer Fair is an opportunity for the academy to connect with the local community, including the local businesses who all come together to support and help raise funds.

Guests can also support the students’ talents and achievements by browsing their art, crafts, and projects on display.

When: Saturday 22 June from 11am-2pm

Where: Ark Globe Academy, Harper Road, Elephant and Castle, SE1 6AF

Admission: Free