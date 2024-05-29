A man has been found guilty of murder after slashing another man to death over a suspected marriage scam.

Jurick Croes repeatedly stabbed Riches Obi, 25, at a property in Elephant and Castle, in November 2020.

Police found Riches’ mother bound with cable ties in her bedroom. In court prosecutors said they believed she was allegedly involved in a sham marriage scam.

Croes, 38, fled to Colombia following the murder but was extradited to the UK.

He was convicted of murder and false imprisonment following a trial at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, May 28.

Two others, Raichell Felomina, 40, of no fixed address, and Suvenca Martis, 34, of Sydenham Hill, were convicted of false imprisonment with Martis also convicted of perverting the course of justice.

Convicted: Suvenca Martis (left) and Raichell Felomina (right)

Police arrived at the Harper Road address finding the door was partially open, on November 17, 2020.

They found Riches lying on the floor suffering stab and slash wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite paramedics’ best efforts.

An officer called out to see if anyone else was in the property and a woman replied: “I’m here.”

Officers found her in a bedroom, bound with cable ties and with a scarf around her neck that looked like it had been used as a gag.

On searching the property, officers found a bag of cable ties, identical to those used to bind the woman.

The ties contained a price tag to a nearby hardware store. Officers obtained CCTV footage showing Suvenca Martis buying them.

Detectives arrested Martis later that month and found communications linking her to Felomina and Croes.

Messages included ferry times showing the pair arriving from Holland, then fleeing on the same boat on the night of the murder.

DNA matching Felomina and Croes was found on two knives, and other objects, in the Harper Road flat. A hire car used by Martis also had Croes’s blood inside.

Detectives tracked Felomina to Holland and he was arrested and extradited to the UK in November 2021.

Croes fled to Colombia but was arrested in February 2022. His extradition took eighteen months.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Webb said: “While it has never been comprehensively established why Riches Obi was attacked and killed in such a horrifying manner in his own home, it is thought that the three suspects were involved in some way in a money making scam with the woman they targeted.

“Whether Riches tried to intervene is not known, but it is clear he was subjected to a sustained and violent assault.”

He added: “Our thoughts remain with [the] Riches family who have been made to endure a significant wait to see justice done. I only hope that these convictions can allow them to begin to move on in some way.”