The Imperial War Museum has announced a new exhibition dedicated to espionage from World War I to the present day.

Spies, Lies and Deception (29 September 2023 to 14 April 2024) will showcase over 150 objects used by spies, including secret message matchboxes, footprint overshoes and papier-mâché heads.

It will also feature private papers used for Operation Mincemeat – which saw a dead body carrying fake documents floated ashore to mislead the Axis powers about the Allied invasion of Southern Europe.

Amanda Mason, Lead Curator of Spies, Lies and Deception, said: “Covering everything from inflatable tanks and dummy parachutists to the stories of Kim Philby and the Salisbury Poisonings, Spies Lies and Deception will be a must-see exhibition for anyone who is interested in finding out the truth about the use of deception and espionage.”

There will also be an exhibit detailing the work of the Postal Censorships department, where a female workforce scrutinised letters sent abroad for secret messages.

This will be displayed alongside an interview with Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins, whose international collective of researchers use open-source data to solve incidents like the Salisbury Poisinings in 2018.

Spies, Lies and Deception opens at the Imperial War Museum, Lambeth Rd, London SE1 6HZ, on 29 September 2023.