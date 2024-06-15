A Dungeons and Dragons-themed-pub is proving a hit in Elephant and Castle after five friends pulled together to save their hobby.

If you’ve heard of Dungeons and Dragons but never played, you might be picturing a dingy basement full of people who perhaps haven’t seen daylight for years.

But this spot on Harper Road throws any hint of that stereotype out the window. And it’s the only one of its kind in London.

Set in a converted pub, RPG Taverns offers Londoners a safe place to relax and play D&D with six elaborately themed rooms ranging from an enchanted forest with giant mushroom seats to a ghostly graveyard.

The fantasy roleplaying game is a worldwide phenomenon, which sees around 7 players gather together and tell a collective story – with outcomes decided by rolling dice. Each person has a character, which can be ‘anything’ you want.

Each room has a different theme.

It was played here in Elephant before the previous business closed down. Not wanting the magic to end, five players decided to pool their money to save the space.

Sam Lawes, 36, who lives in Bermondsey, told us: “It was the only way to save our hobby.”

Now hundreds of people come to play there every week, with a mix of experts and complete beginners.

Although there are similar venues; at RPG Taverns they have a creative team who designs all the games and the world – so people who have never played before can simply buy a ticket and get stuck in.

L: Kenny Ho, Shaan Jivan and second from right: Sam Lawes.

Along with Sam, it is run by Shaan Jivan, Kenny Ho, Josh Saco and Lila Boyce.

Sam continued: “Yeah it’s nerdy but it’s fun. Think of it as a guided improvisation.”

Shaan, 27, said: “We provide somewhere you can meet new people and bond over a game.

“All of us founders came here by ourselves and made friends for life.”

He added that they have players who come from outside of London on the weekends and will play for the whole day: “They’ll come at 10am and play all the way through until 10pm.”

Another founder, Kenny, said some people come and enjoy it ‘so much’ that they are already buying a ticket for next week during the game.

It’s set in a converted pub on Harper Road.

Tickets are £15 and include everything you need for a game that lasts around 3 hours. They provide it all, from the Game Masters, dice and models to the stories themselves.

Morgan Hunt, 29, who lives in Borough, has been playing since the place re-opened in April. Originally from the U.S., she said: “I wanted to meet people and have an activity to do to feel part of the community.

Third from right: Alex Elliott.

After having a hip replacement, she struggled to find ways of making friends here. “If you’re not physically active, there aren’t a lot of options. So this place is perfect for that.”

Alex Elliott, 39, is an engineer and said the game gives him a lot more confidence to speak up. “It’s very liberating – you can be whoever you want to be.”

“Sometimes it’s a nice way to play out something that’s going on in your life. It’s therapeutic.”

He added: “There’s a real atmosphere with the music, lighting and how the rooms are done.”

As there isn’t anywhere else like this in London, people make the journey.

Ellie Williams, 42, comes at least once a week despite living in Northwest London.

Asked why she comes back: “If you imagine what a D&D pub would be like – you know, a lot more guys, probably of an older age – this is not that.

“It’s a much more diverse and inclusive community than you would expect. And I know they’re making a real effort to make everyone feel safe at the tables.”

You can find RPG Taverns at King William IV, Colab Tavern, 16 Harper Road, London, SE1 6AD