A person has been rushed to hospital after a collision at Elephant and Castle this afternoon (Friday, April 19).

Paramedics rushed to the junction of Elephant and Castle and New Kent Road at 12.36pm.

They treated a victim at the scene who was raced to hospital. We await an update on the victim’s condition.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) deployed ambulance crews, an advance paramedic and an incident response officer.

An LAS spokesperson said: “We were called at 12:36 this afternoon (Friday, April 19) to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of Elephant And Castle and New Kent Road, London, SE1.

“We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, an advance paramedic and an incident response officer.

“We treated a patient at the scene and took them to hospital.”