Demonstrators have gathered outside a hostel in Elephant and Castle to stop asylum seekers being relocated.

Protestors claim the asylum seekers were set to be taken to the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset today, (Friday May 10).

The Home Office has told Southwark News the individuals are not being taken to the barge today.

A spokesperson for the government department said they did not have enough information to confirm whether the relocation was ever planned, or had been cancelled following the protest.

Over 50 protestors are standing outside Driscoll House, on New Kent Road, with police also on the scene, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Southwark & Lambeth Anti-Raids X account has stated a “blockade” will remain “until we know the removal has been cancelled”.

The ongoing situation comes a week after a similar protest saw crowds stop a coach relocating asylum seekers to the barge from Peckham.

People started gathering outside Driscoll House early this morning (Friday, May 10).

Police reportedly arrived, then left, but have since reappeared.

Protestors chanting “refugees have a right, here to stay, here to fight” are standing either side of the hotel gates.

Bibby Stockholm is a site, moored in Dorset, that the government is using to house people waiting for asylum applications to be approved.

Campaigners often raise concerns about conditions on the barge amid human rights concerns.

On Thursday, May 2, scores of protestors prevented a coach taking asylum seekers from the Best Western hotel in Peckham to the vessel.

Police made 44 arrests. 42 were later bailed and two charged with obstructing a highway.

The Met Police has been approached for comment.