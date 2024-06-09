Southwark’s LGBTQ+ will stage speeches, drag shows and performances following a march in celebration of Pride Month.

Southwark’s Pride March will go from the London LGBTQ+ Community Centre, on Hopton Street, to Borough Yards, Stoney Street on Saturday, June 22.

People are invited to meet at 12pm, bringing their placards and banners, with the one-hour march scheduled to begin at 1pm.

Throughout Pride Month, a variety of LGBTQ+ centred events will be held across Southwark, including:

· Pre-Pride Placard-Making Workshop: Saturday, June 15, at the LGBTQ+ Community Centre.

· Official Pride in Southwark After-Party: Saturday, June 22, at The Rising SE1, a new queer-focused pub in Elephant and Castle, and our proud sponsor.

· Various LGBTQ+ and Pride-Themed Events: Hosted at local community spaces, cultural institutions, and venues.

Southwark Pride is a community-driven event celebrating the diverse LGBTQ+ community in Southwark. Organised by volunteers, it aims to foster inclusivity, visibility, and pride within the local community.