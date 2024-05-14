Local artist Sebastian Alabaster is set to unveil his solo exhibition, “Stare into the Shadow,” at the historic Church of the Ascension in Blackheath.

The exhibition that will run between 6pm to 9pm on May the 25th will offer attendees a unique opportunity to reflect, with introspection, in an artistic exploration of vulnerability within the sacred confines of the church.

Alabaster has deliberately chosen the Church of the Ascension as the venue for his latest showcase. Departing from traditional gallery spaces, the artist views churches as egalitarian environments to democratise art. Where barriers dissolve and individuals are invited to engage with each work on a deeply personal level.

“Stare into the Shadow” represents a departure from conventional artistic paradigms, as Alabaster courageously exposes his own vulnerabilities and imperfections as a pathway to transcendence. Through a series of evocative paintings, the artist invites viewers to confront the complexities of their own identities, using his art as a mirror to reflect upon the intricacies of the human experience.

“Each stroke of paint on canvas is a testament to my own journey of self-discovery,” he says. “I invite viewers to join me in this exploration, to sit alongside the artwork and allow themselves to be enveloped by its presence. In the solemnity of the church, we can forge a profound connection between art and introspection.”

Attendees are encouraged to engage intimately with the artwork, transcending the traditional boundaries between observer and object. By embracing the transformative power of art, Alabaster hopes to foster a deeper understanding of the human condition and cultivate a sense of unity within the community.

Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.

Email for address and other information: sebastian.alabaster.art@gmail.com