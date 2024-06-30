“The last four years have been such a special way to connect with my culture in my own way,” says Bunhead Bakery founder Sara Assad-Mannings.

Located in Herne Hill, Bunhead Bakery offers its signature buns, plus bread, sweets and coffee. But, over time, Sara wants to “share more Palestinian desserts”, too.

Along with best friend and now co-founder of the physical shop, Georgia Wickremeratne, the pair opened Bunhead Bakery as a soft launch in May.

But it was 2020 when Sara started baking: “I was living at home with my dad and started baking buns. At first, I delivered them to my sister. She was the one who said that I should start selling them.”

After a busy lockdown of starting Bunhead, there were peaks and troughs, so Sara started working again – at youth hostels and then with rough sleepers – but decided to take Bunhead full time in October 2021. Baking from her one-bed flat, she knew it was time to open up shop – and that is when Georgia came on board.

Georgia explains: “We’ve been friends for over a decade now, meeting on our first day of uni.”

The pair became best friends after “we went on a night out in Leeds and Sound of da Police [by KRS-One] came on. Sara was the only other person that knew and loved it”, says Georgia.

After working in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at a start-up, Georgia was in between jobs and started working at the coffee shop Paper Stories in Gipsy Hill. “It was a cute coffee shop, and I was loving it. I loved making coffee and just chatting to people in a way that I never even expected,” she says.

And shortly after, she started working on opening Bunhead Bakery with Sara. Working as best friends has “deepened our connection”, they say. “There’s nowhere to hide.”

Sara says they “have a sister-like relationship”, and Georgia adds that there is a “level of trust that has grown, and it will continue to grow and deepen now”.

Sara explains that, “for me, food has always been my deepest expression of love, if people come to my house, I always want to cook for them.” “She literally kept me alive by feeding me [at uni]. I was living on porridge,” adds Georgia.

“Bunhead has also deepened my connection to my own culture,” says Sara. “To be clear, buns are not a traditionally Palestinian food, but the flavours I use are. But that connection has intensified and accelerated in the last six months.

“Sharing culture through food is safe. It is a way for people to feel interconnected and get to know a culture without feeling intimidated or stupid, they are feelings that can come up when you’re trying to learn about the world. Food is a gateway into other conversations.”

In a time of uncertainty, Sara says it is “more important now than ever to be really loud on identity”.

“The stakes are low when you’re talking about a bun with Palestinian flavours, and the conversation can then carry on,” agrees Georgia.

Growing up in south London, the area inspired Bunhead “very organically”. The influence of south London is “about the energy of the business”, says Sara. “The character of Bunhead, it is parts of me, but it is not me, but the character and energy of the business are very south London, so people here feel connected to that.”

After finding the bakery location in Herne Hill, it was a bit of a renovation project for the pair before opening, but – when we spoke two weeks prior to the soft launch – they were “surprisingly calm”.

“On Sunday I was a bit like, ‘Oh, this is real,’” says Georgia. “This is a real thing and then seeing this big fridge coming in. I said we’ll have to go for a walk because I’m full of nervous energy.” Luckily, Brockwell Park is over the road.

With a breakfast bench for a quick bite, but mainly a grab-and-go spot to stop, Bunhead Bakery has already seen queues around the block.

Looking ahead, “the big, dream goal” for Sara is to be able to share Palestinian dessert knafeh in the shop – it’s cheesy, pastry and syrupy. “I feel like ever since I was born, a knafeh was my favourite dessert ever. Anyone who eats it loves it. It is the most Palestinian desert you could ever have. The goal is to be able to serve that on weekends, for people to enjoy eating lovely syrupiness.”

Asked if there was anything left to add: “Free Palestine.”

www.bunheadbakery.com

Images by Safia Shakarchi @dearsafia