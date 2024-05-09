A row has erupted over Lambeth Council’s plans to ‘take a chainsaw’ to 44 trees in Brockwell Park amid fears for nesting birds.

Residents say the council is hurriedly hacking at healthy trees ahead of summer events that will see thousands descend on the south London park.

Lambeth Council has so far said it will go ahead with the works, claiming the trees are dead or dying and falling branches pose a risk to park-goers.

Richard Quinlan’s tweet appears to show a bird nesting in a tree earmarked for the chop

The local authority has said trees will be checked for wildlife but residents insist the bulk of works be halted until after nesting season.

Lambeth Council has said the works are taking place now because winter conditions are too wet for felling.

Tulse Hill resident Richard Quinlan, who first raised the alarm, said: “We accept that some might be dead but we question why the council is doing this during nesting season.

“We want the council to pause the bulk of the works and make an informed decision about the next steps.”

A regular park-goer, Mr Quinlan also questioned whether the council can properly check trees for birds and bats before festival season begins.

A tree that has been chopped down in Brockwell Park. Credit: Richard Quinlan

Lambeth Council informed people of its plans to remove 22 trees and shave another 22 via notices pasted on trunks on Thursday, May 2.

Most of the trees fall within the festival site which will host events such as Brockwell Live and the Lambeth Country Fair this summer.

But local people were furious when tree felling began the following day, claiming just 24 hours’ notice was given.

Horrified members of the Brockwell Park Greenhouse team reportedly intervened on Friday when they spotted council staff preparing to hack down a tree containing a family of Green Tits.

News of the planned works spread, sparking local uproar, and residents launched a petition that has gained over 3,500 signatures.

In an official statement, Lambeth Council said the works would “reduce the risk of them falling and potentially injuring members of the public”.

The local authority also said: “If any of the trees are found to have nesting birds the council will fence them off for safety reasons and put the works off until later in the year until after the bird nesting season ends.”

Locals, skeptical as to whether birds will be protected, are insisting the council halts works until after consultations with the public and tree experts.

Mr Quinlan said local uproar was already having an effect as no trees have been chopped down since Friday.

Lambeth Council has explained this saying the ground is currently too wet to cut down trees – even though there’s been several days of sunshine recently.

He says he warned the council about dying trees two years ago and the council should have acted then when it wasn’t nesting season.

Brockwell Park contains 1,700 trees in total and a further 90 trees will be planted next winter, according to Lambeth Council.