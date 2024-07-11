Parents and the church say a school in Herne Hill with ‘healthy pupil numbers’ is ‘viable on its own’ as the council threatens to merge it with one that is 71 per cent empty.

In May, Lambeth Council proposed to merge St Saviour’s with St John Angell Town, in a bid to tackle falling pupil numbers.

However, 100 per cent of parents at St Saviour’s school are opposed to the plans. The chair of the Save St Saviour’s committee, Madeleine Knowles, told us: “Our school is brilliant and unique and we have healthy pupil numbers.”

The St Saviour’s School site is 155 years old and is located next to Ruskin Park, which she said the school regularly uses for activities and sports.

When the consultation was launched in May, the school was at 88 per cent capacity (87 per cent in January) whereas St John was 71 per cent empty.

“We have to keep the school on this site,” Madeleine commented.

Although Lambeth’s proposals don’t explicitly say the school would have to close, Madeleine said in practical terms St Saviour’s could not accommodate the other school.

She added that the initial correspondence from St Saviour’s suggested the school move to St John’s site in Brixton.

“Our campaign has been based on this,” she continued, “and at no point in all our engagement with Lambeth, and meetings with councillors have they denied that the merger would result in the closure of St. Saviour’s.”

As a Church of England school, the Diocese of Southwark commented that whilst it doesn’t have the power to stop the merger, it agreed that the school was viable on its own.

A spokesperson said both the Southwark Diocesan Board of Education (SDBE) and the Church had responded to the consultation to express that: “St Saviour’s is viable as a standalone school with the current pupil numbers on roll.”

They continued: “The Church has the opportunity to engage with – and respond to – the current informal consultation, but does not have any direct power to stop the amalgamation if a decision is made by cabinet.”

Lambeth Council said no decisions had been made yet and they would continue to review the options available.

Cllr Ben Kind, Lambeth’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said: “Brexit, the cost-of-living crisis and birth rates falling by a third mean the number of children starting local primary schools in Lambeth alone has fallen by 1,000 over the last decade. This is a challenging situation for Lambeth’s schools, and one that many councils across London are having to grapple with.

“Lambeth has thoroughly reviewed, and continues to review, the available data, to produce options for informal consultation that reflect the reality the Borough’s schools face in relation to admission numbers and forecasts.

“The General Election has impacted our timeline but has allowed us to give people more time to feedback on this important matter. The proposals that we are currently sharing are based on the data, however no decisions have been made at this point.

“This is a really difficult situation for school communities, pupils, parents, and school staff – as well as for the council and the wider community. But ultimately with current funding arrangements and pupil forecasts, there aren’t enough children starting school in Lambeth and we have a surplus of school places across our primary schools in the borough, and failing to act now risks this problem only getting worse for Lambeth’s schools.”

The consultation was extended until mid-August and if approved the actual amalgamation would go ahead in September 2026. Click here to respond to the consultation.

St John’s Angell Town has been approached for comment.

In addition to this, Lambeth is proposing to close two schools and merge another four.

These are: