An 11-year-old girl is among four people injured after a “malfunction” on a funfair ride at Lambeth Country Show yesterday(Saturday June 8) evening.

None of the injuried are ‘believed to be in a life-threatening condition,” Lambeth Police posted on X, adding that they await ‘full hospital assessments.”

The incident at the event in Brockwell Park in Herne Hill saw four ambulance crews and members of the hazardous area response team race to the scene at 6.20pm as well as an air ambulance being dispatched.

Police said a man and a woman in their 40s and a man in his 50s were also hurt alongside the 11-year-old girl.

Lambeth Council said the area around the ride is “secure” and confirmed the funfair has been closed.

A Lambeth Council spokesperson said: “The incident was report at around 6.20pm today (June 8) and emergency services were quickly on the scene to treat four people who were injured.

“Paramedics and on-site teams cordoned off the area and those who were injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

“The situation is being closely monitored. The area around the ride is secure and the funfair has been closed.

“A thorough investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the malfunction.

“Additional safety inspections are being carried out on all rides and attractions at the show

“We thank the emergency services for their swift response and dedication. The safety and well-being of our visitors remain our top priority.”

Helen Hayes, the Labour parliamentary candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood, posted on X: “I’m shocked to learn of the failure of a fairground ride at Lambeth Country Show earlier this evening.

“My thoughts are with those who were injured and all who witnessed this horrific event.

“Thank you to the emergency services who attended. There must now be an urgent investigation.”