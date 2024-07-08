A Lambeth councillor has been elected MP for Dartford after 35 years in local politics.

Jim Dickson ousted long-standing Conservative MP Gareth Johnson on election night – scoring 15,392 votes to Mr Johnson’s 14,200.

Dartford is considered a typical bellwether seat. Constituents have voted for the winning party at every general election since 1964.

According to Kent Online, Mr Dickson said: “I am elated and really delighted for my amazing Labour team in Dartford.”

He continued: “I am really elated for Dartford who now have a new Labour MP, a fresh start and an MP of the same stripe as the government so it will make it easier for me to take up the issues the people of Dartford are really concerned about.”

Mr Dickson led Lambeth Council from 1994 to 2000 during which time his leadership was praised by Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The former Labour Party leader heralded Lambeth’s Labour group as more New Labour than New Labour” while Dickson was in charge.

The veteran local politician, who will now leave his position as councillor for Herne Hill & Loughborough Junction ward, stood for MP in Old Bexley and Sidcup in 2001.

In that election, he narrowly lost to Conservative MP Derek Conway.

Several other Lambeth councillors also stood for Labour in seats outside London.

Nanda Manley-Browne, councillor for Brixton North, stood in Henley and Thame which swang from Conservative to Lib Dem.

Marianna Masters, councillor for Streatham Wells, stood in St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire, which also swang from Conservative to Lib Dem.

Tom Rutland, who quit his Streatham Common and Vale ward seat shortly before the election, was elected MP for Worthing and Shoreham.

The seat had been Tory since 1997 but Mr Rutland beat Conservative Leila Williams by 22,126 votes to 12,601.