Budding musicians from across the country will descend on Herne Hill next month for the UK’s biggest youth open mic night.

The JOM Open Mic Night will see 67 performers take to the stage, backed by a professional music setup, on Sunday, October 15.

Performers at previous events have gone on to support major artists like Tom Odell and The Libertines, with one artist even winning The Voice UK Kids.

But Andy Gray, who founded the event in 2017, says it’s all about “making young people feel special” regardless of their musical experience or ability.

“Kids wanna perform but they don’t wanna perform at school because they’re worried about being judged harshly by their peers. They could potentially be bullied afterward. I want to offer a really cool place for young kids to perform,” he said.

“It’s all about making young people feel special for stepping on stage, wherever they are on their musical journeys, and providing them with the best sounds they can possibly get from an open mic.”

Despite having no musical experience, Andy Gray was inspired to start JOM Open Mic Night after seeing his daughter perform at a local pub.

“She came away feeling absolutely on fire,” he said. “Next time she did it, she invited a few friends and then I started taking it more seriously.”

Since then, over 1000 young artists, including soloists, bands and nine-piece outfits have performed at the events.

It has also been nominated for the BBC’s Make a Difference Award which celebrates local groups and individuals that “genuinely change the lives of others within the community”.

Unlike most other open mic nights, performers can expect a twelve-speaker PA system, professional sound engineering, lighting and even a performer’s assistant.

JOM Open Mic caters to a range of abilities. “It’s about the bravery of stepping up for me. We get some beginners and some really good musicians as well,” said Andy.

“You want the beginners to own the moment. You’re trying to make them feel comfortable alongside other musicians who have been doing it for years.”

Some musicians have gone on to see incredible success after performing at JOM, including Sam Wilkinson who won The Voice UK Kids in 2019.

Other success stories include punk band PLAY DEAD, signed by Blitzcat Records and Lexi Caroll, who went on to support Tom Odell.

The JOM Open Mic Night will form part of the Herne Hill Music Festival, running from October 6 to October 15.

Event Details

The JOM Open Mic Night on Sunday, October 15, will be made up of two sessions – Junior and Youth. The venue is Off the Cuff, Arch 645, 301-303 Railton Rd, London SE24 0JN.

The JOM Junior Open Mic Night for performers aged four to fifteen will take place from 12pm to 2pm.



The JOM Youth Open Mic Night for performers aged twelve to eighteen will take place from 2pm to 6.30pm.

All performance bookings are sadly full. Entry is free.