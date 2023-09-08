A huge fire erupted at a waste facility in Herne Hill last night – causing the entire building to catch alight and part to collapse.

The London Fire Brigade was called to the scene on Shakespeare Road at 2.09am on Friday, September 8.

On hundred firefighters fought the flames for five hours in a “protracted” battle, finally bringing the blaze under control by 7.02am.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Station Commander Paul Sadler, who was at the scene, said: “Crews worked incredibly hard at the fire on Shakespeare Road. It was a protracted incident, with crews remaining at the scene throughout the night and into the morning.

“People were asked to avoid the area due to road closures in place.”

Despite the warm night, neighbours were asked to keep their windows and doors closed to avoid smoke entering their homes.

One X user described the smell in the air as “awful” while prospective Lib Dem mayoral candidate Rob Blackie reported “a strong smell of burning plastic”.

Firefighters removed twelve gas cylinders from the scene to avert the risk of an explosion.

They also used two 32-metre turntable ladders as water towers to tackle the flames from height.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 27 calls to the blaze.

Fifteen fire engines were called from Brixton, Clapham, West Norwood, Peckham and surrounding fire stations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.