A Herne Hill councillor once praised by Tony Blair is Labour’s candidate for Dartford in the upcoming general election.

Veteran local politician Jim Dickson, a Lambeth councillor for 35 years, led the council from 1994 to 2000.

Lambeth’s Labour group was heralded as “more New Labour than New Labour” by PM Tony Blair in the ‘90s, while Dickson was in charge.

Although Dartford is not a Labour target seat, the News understands Dickson’s team has high hopes of reclaiming it.

In 2019, Gareth Johnson, Tory candidate for the constituency since 2005, won by a massive 19,610 votes in an election dominated by Brexit.

Labour was last victorious in 2005, when Howard Stoate secured a 706 vote majority over Johnson.

Dartford is often described as the quintessential bellwether seat. Residents have voted for the winning party at every general election since 1964.

Cllr Dickson, councillor for Herne Hill & Loughborough Junction ward, previously stood as Labour’s candidate for another Kent constituency – Old Bexley and Sidcup.

It is understood that he has often campaigned in the area and has regularly visited in his capacity as a public relations consultant.

In a video posted to X, Cllr Dickson said it would be “the honour of my life” to represent Dartford in Parliament.

He remains a Lambeth councillor although it is understood that he would resign should he be elected.

Dickson is the third Lambeth councillor to announce they will run for Labour in the July 4 general election.

Streatham Wells’ Cllr Marianna Masters is the Labour candidate for St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire – a new constituency.

Cllr Tom Rutland, who recently quit his Streatham Common and Vale seat, will run in East Worthing and Shoreham – a Tory seat since its creation in 1997.

Other ex-Lambeth Labour Councillors also standing in the general election include Honest Luke Murphy (Basingstoke), Imogen Walker (Hamilton and Clyde Valley), Kevin Craig (Central Suffolk and North Ipswich) and Iain Simpson (Broadland and Fakenham).

Defending their seats are ex-Lambeth Councillors Steve Reed (new constituency of Streatham and Croydon North) and Florence Esholami (Vauxhall).