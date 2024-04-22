Candidates for Lambeth and Southwark’s Greater London Assembly (GLA) seat will debate local issues at a hustings in Herne Hill on Wednesday, April 24.

Ahead of the London Assembly election on May 2, candidates will outline their visions and take public questions from 7pm at the Herne Hill Baptist Church.

Hot topics like housing, transport, crime and planning will likely lead the agenda at the free, ticketless event, hosted by Herne Hill Forum.

Candidates from the Labour, Socialist, Liberal Democrat, Reform UK, Green and Conservative parties have been invited.

The GLA member for Lambeth and Southwark has been Marina Ahmad since the last election in 2021.

She is standing against Adam John Lewis Buick (Socialist), Chris French (Liberal Democrat), Tony Sharp (Reform), Claire Sheppard (Green) and Christine Wallace (Conservative).

The London Assembly election will see Londoners vote for a Mayor and 25 London Assembly members.

Fourteen of the members represent individual London constituencies, including Lambeth and Southwark. The remaining eleven represent London as a whole.

GLA members’ job is to hold the Mayor to account, scrutinise their decisions, and investigate issues that matter to their constituents.

Mary Burguieres, Chair of the Herne Hill Forum said: “If you live, work or run a business in Lambeth and Southwark, this is a great opportunity to really get to know what our London Assembly candidates’ views are on a whole range of issues that matter to you – housing, transport, crime and safety, planning and more. It will be an interactive and lively session and we hope to see you there.”

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at 7pm in the Baptist Church on the corner of Half Moon Lane and Winterbrook Rd, SE24. Local residents can send in questions in advance to: info@hernehillforum.org.uk