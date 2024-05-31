Mighty Hoopla Festival in Brockwell Park will go ahead this weekend, despite cancellation fears over ‘mud bath.’

Lambeth Council made the announcement today (Friday 31 May) after a big push to protect the event space from damage and make it safe for visitors.

Heavy rainfall, combined with footfall from three consecutive days of festivals over the Bank Holiday weekend, had turned Brockwell Park into a mud pit.

It was so bad that a free children’s festival on Wednesday, Brockwell Bounce, had to be cancelled – leading to fears Mighty Hoopla was headed for the same fate.

But after festival organisers laid down 20,000 square metres of additional ground cover, including a thin layer of woodchip, near stages, toilets, bars, entrances and busy walkways, this weekend’s event has been deemed safe to go ahead.

The annual pop festival, set for Saturday 1 June and Sunday 2 June this year, is popular with the LGBTQ+ community. This year performers include Nelly Furtado, Jessie Ware and Rita Ora. In previous years, the likes of Kelly Rowland, Years and Years and the Sugababes have graced the festival’s stages.

In their statement, Lambeth Council explained the decision to go ahead: “There has been far less rain this week which has helped ensure the Mighty Hoopla can go ahead and the council remains optimistic that the same will apply for the Lambeth Country Show. That decision will be subject to ongoing review.”