Rye Lane Bagels

Classic bagels with interesting fillings is what Rye Lane Bagels says of itself. But it is oh so more than that in the eyes of The South Londoner.

The “for locals, by locals” neighbourhood shop serves up oozing bagels – your classic cream cheese and smoked salmon, or go sweet with peanut butter and banana, or try one of Abhi’s creations, like butter chicken or prawn mayo.

Prepare for a queue, but prepare for it to be worth the wait. Plus it’s open until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays, bagel after the club anyone?

100 Rye Lane, SE15 4RZ

ryelanebagels.com

Wingstop

It’s time to get saucy – setting up shop in 1994 in the US, with a small buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant in Garland, Texas, Wingstop has now come to Clapham.

Wingstop is not just in the wing business, but the flavour business. You can choose from 10 flavours, varying in heat. From Hawaiian and garlic parmesan to hickory smoke BBQ and mango habanero. Wings just reached another height.

169 Clapham High Street, SW4 7SS

www.wingstop.co.uk

Wilson’s

A neighbourhood wine bar and restaurant has popped up in Lewisham by chef Henry Freestone and Alina and Joel Falconer, founders of Oscar’s in Ladywell.

It’s a spot for wine and big-plate lovers, you’re going to want to get a date in ASAP.

The food menu changes every week, but expect tantalising flavour combinations – like cannellini beans, spinach and gorgonzola, or brown crab rarebit – to enjoy alongside a glass from their extensive wine menu. Sip on a complex white, a bright sparkling, a structured red or a pink, orange or no and low alcohol.

77 Ladywell Road, SE13 7JA

www.wilsonslondon.co.uk

Two Drops

Pint and a cheese toastie, anyone? Two Drops at Battersea Power Station serves “the things we like to eat with a drink, centred around moreish cheese toasties” – like music to ears.

It’s walk-in only and encourages a neighbourhood bar feel, as visitors can expand out onto the riverside terrace, sharing stories, sharing sips and sharing snacks.

It has a “considered” wine list, three “preferred” pints on tap of Guinness, Estrella Galicia and a revolving IPA.

Toastie combinations include marmite and shallot, smoked haddock and English mustard, and salt beef, pickled gherkin and horseradish. Now who’s for a cheese pull competition?

Circus Road West, Battersea Power Station, SW11 8EZ

thedropbar.co.uk/two-drops

Bird House Brewery

The team behind leading neighbourhood venues The Hawk’s Nest and Peckham Arches has welcomed their latest venue, Bird House Brewery in Herne Hill.

The neighbourhood brewery, taproom and cocktail bar is located underneath a railway arch on Bath Factory Estate. Sitting opposite Brockwell Park, and with cold brews on tap, it is set to be a great place to cool off as London heats up.

Brewing a house lager and pale ale, the two will be a focus point of the drinks menu and will be distributed and served at all Bird House London’s venues, too. We’ll have a half pint, please.

Arch 1127, Bath Factory Estate, 41 Norwood Road, Herne Hill, SE24 9AJ