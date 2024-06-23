The Green Party candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood has said he does “not support” using Brockwell Park for “big events” that “wall off huge areas for many days”.

Pete Elliot’s comments came following huge controversy over damage to the Lambeth park in recent months after consecutive events left the ground churned up.

However, Labour’s Helen Hayes and Reform’s Gary Stevens have hailed the benefits of the festivals. Here is what the candidates said:

Pete Elliot – Green: ‘I do not support the use of the park for such big events’

Pete Elliot, Green Party candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

“Brockwell Park in particular is effectively the garden of local residents on a number of large estates surrounding the park where people live in flats and do not have their own space.

“On nice summer days Brockwell Park is packed, and I do not support the use of the park for such big events that wall off huge areas for many days at a time. The damage to the park that we have seen in recent weeks will take months to repair and again makes large areas of the park inaccessible.”

Leon Cook – Conservative: ‘It’s privatisation of a public amenity’

Leon Cook, Conservative candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

“Having attended the Lambeth Country Show this weekend I can attest to the importance of cultural and music festivals, especially those focused on families, and the benefit to local businesses.

“That said, what we are seeing at Brockwell Park is effectively the privatisation of a public amenity. Residents of all ages and demographics want to be able to use this prized community asset, not to mention the importance of allowing green spaces to recover from the footfall of such large events.”

Donna Harris – Liberal Democrat: ‘We need a full inquiry before any more events are scheduled’

Donna Harris, Liberal Democrat candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

“This issue has been landing in my inbox since the day I was elected to Lambeth Council! Events play a role in the park being an inclusive space. But since 2017, the Lib Dems locally have been warning about the difficulty of striking a balance with noise issues, care of the park and biodiversity, which is very important to me as the Woodland Trust Tree Champion for Lambeth. It’s clear this year it has gone wrong and we need a full inquiry before any more events can be scheduled.

Gary Stevens – Reform: ‘Having these events close by is amazing’

Gary Stevens, Reform candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

“Whilst the stage and show grounds do take up a large part of Brockwell Park, there is still a large expanse of the park stretching back to Tulse Hill that is free for residents and is untouched by these events.

“There is always a balance to be had for running such an active series of events, with peoples concerns to be taken into account. For me it is amazing to have these events close by and adds even more to the attractiveness of Brixton, Herne Hill and DAWN in general.

Helen Hayes – Labour: ‘After fourteen years of cuts, we wouldn’t have the free Lambeth Country Show without commercial events’

Helen Hayes, Labour candidate for Dulwich and West Norwood

“Brockwell Park is home to the Lambeth Country Show which has been running for 50 years as a hugely popular, completely free summer event. After 14 years of Conservative and Lib Dem cuts to Lambeth Council’s budget, we definitely wouldn’t still have Lambeth Country Show, free to all, without commercial events in the park.

“I wouldn’t want to see more events, and it is important that the events that are run are done so with great consideration for residents and that where there are problems these are addressed.”

Seat Analysis

Dulwich and West Norwood is yet another strong Labour seat, with the party holding it since its creation in 1997. But the Greens saw a surge of support in the 2019 election and it will be interesting to see how a centrist Labour Party fares.

Like much of south London, Dulwich and West Norwood is diverse in every sense of the word. Straddling the boroughs of Southwark and Lambeth, it includes wealthy areas like Dulwich Village, known for its high property values and independent schools, as well as more deprived neighbourhoods in Tulse Hill and West Norwood.

It is also one of the country’s most educated constituencies, according to 2021 census data. In areas like Dulwich Village and Herne Hill & Dulwich Park, 67.4 and 72.8 per cent of people have achieved at least a bachelor’s degree.

The 2019 election saw Labour’s Helen Hayes secure a comfortable 65.6 per cent of the vote share. But that year also saw a Green surge, largely due to Brexit. Cast your mind back, and you may remember that pro-EU candidates from the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Plaid Cymru agreed not to stand against each other in 60 UK constituencies. The electoral pact was named ‘Unite to Remain’.

Without a Lib Dem candidate to compete against, the Green Party under local candidate Jonathan Bartley secured 16.5 per cent of the vote share, a massive 14 per cent increase. EU membership has fallen off the political agenda, with the major parties preferring to avoid the complex, contentious issue. When the electorate is agreed on so many of the problems facing the country, why risk upsetting potential voters with such a divisive issue? Don’t expect any candidates to stand down this time. A Liberal Democrat insider told us the party would “absolutely not” be “making that mistake again” with local party members being “annoyed” by the 2019 electoral pact.

Having said that, both the Lib Dems and Greens have identified rejoining the EU as a long-term objective. It will be interesting to see if Dulwich and West Norwooders are still motivated by the ramifications of Brexit when they reach the ballot box. Given that it was the third-staunchest remainer constituency during the EU referendum, it could still prove a key electoral issue.

High on the local agenda is the NHS. Parts of the constituency, like Gipsy Hill and West Dulwich, have been described as a ‘health desert’, located far away from major hospitals. The recent ransomware attack, which affected the Tessa Jowell Centre, will have highlighted the NHS’ ongoing struggles with waiting times. Voters also tend to be concerned about climate change. Meanwhile, parents who say their children are being mugged en route to school will be looking to the parties for solutions to crime. The cost-of-living crisis will also be very important to many voters.

The Constituency’s History

Created in 1885 Dulwich and West Norwood was originally a suburban constituency, voting Conservative in all nineteen elections from 1885 to 1935. Notable MPs included Sir Frederick Hall and Bonar Law, who became Prime Minister in 1922. In 1892 a Liberal candidate estimated Dulwich had around 4,000 working-class voters out of 10,500 and observed that although it had a reputation as a ‘villa constituency’ there were many voters living in less impressive houses.

The 1945 election was pivotal, with Labour candidate Wilfrid Vernon narrowly winning. His maiden speech was unconventional, proposing ideas like retraining bombers for a world police force and relocating the House of Commons to remote “Northern Rhodesia or Tanganyika, or Arctic Canada”. In 1952, Vernon admitted to MI5 his involvement in a pre-war Soviet espionage ring but wasn’t exposed then. He lost his seat in 1951 by 691 votes.

From 1945 to 1992, Dulwich was a marginal seat. Labour’s Samuel Stilkin served from 1964 to 1983, succeeded by Conservative Geral Bowden. Tessa Jowell’s 1992 election marked a period of Labour stability. In 1997, Dulwich merged into the new Dulwich and West Norwood constituency. As MP, Jowell improved public services, education, and healthcare, notably advocating for mental health services. Nationally, she was known for her role in securing the 2012 London Olympics as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. Helen Hayes was elected in 2015.

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Votes (%) Swing (%) Labour Helen Hayes 36,521 65.5 -4.1 Green Jonathan Bartley 9,211 16.5 +14.0 Conservative Jane Lyons 9,160 16.4 -3.1 Brexit Party Julia Stephenson 571 1.0 NEW Christian Peoples Alliance Anthony Hodgson 242 0.4 NEW UKIP John Plume 73 0.1 NEW

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Helen Hayes – Labour

I’ll fight to rebuild our local NHS services, including NHS dentistry. I’ll work to tackle the housing crisis, reforming the planning system to make it easier for our councils to deliver the genuinely affordable homes local residents need. I’ll work to address the cost of living crisis, bring down energy bills and deliver clean renewable energy to tackle the climate emergency.

Pete Elliot – Green

Work tirelessly to support Southwark and Lambeth residents with housing issues and ensure their homes are safe, secure and insulated to the highest standards to reduce fuel bills and improve comfort. Do everything in my power to prevent further privatisation of the National Health Service which will be under massive threat from a large Labour majority who started the privatisation under Tony Blair. In everything I do as MP for Dulwich and West Norwood, social justice and environmental justice will drive my decision making and priorities. Democracy is broken in this country and we need to bring our government structures into the 21st century and make politics more accessible to all.

Donna Harris – Liberal Democrat

Fix the housing crisis – safe, secure and warm homes for everyone. Take action to rescue the NHS and social care – ensure everyone can get a GP or dentist appointment when they need it, and reform mental health services and CAMHS so they are fit for purpose for all. Get Britain back on the road to EU membership by rebuilding our trading relationship with our nearest neighbours.

Leon Cook – Conservative

Scrap LTNs to free up congestion. Overturn or prevent any imposition of VAT on schools that will explode the state school sector. Protect our green public spaces and make them more accessible including to the elderly or disabled by eradicating close-by CPZs.

Gary Stevens – Reform