Volunteers upset by festivals “trashing” Brockwell Park have called for a Glastonbury-style break year.

Friends of Brockwell Park say holding four consecutive events on Brixton’s historic green space has created flood risks and affected wildlife.

Peter Bradley, chair of Friends of Brockwell Park, said: “The damage to this park is horrendous. They have covered the park in board and chipping but that is on top of wet muddy ground so when it is lifted after the Lambeth Country Show I think it will look appalling which we think is unconscionable.

Damage to the park pictured after City Splash Festival. Credit: @richardwillq

“When you hold these events in public parks the damage is significant but that is compounded when it’s trashed in wet weather. At Glastonbury, they regularly rest the ground. I would say rest the park next year.”

Glastonbury, the festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. usually takes a break every five years, otherwise known as a ‘fallow year’.

This year, roughly 130,000 revellers descended on Brockwell Park for six days of festivals in just ten days.

But City Splash Festival, which occurred alongside heavy rainfall, saw the ground churned up into what locals described as a mud bath.

Mighty Hoopla narrowly escaped cancellation but only after organisers laid additional ground covers and layers of wood chips.

Lambeth Council maintains that holding ticketed events allows it to keep Lambeth Country Show free, which enjoyed its 50th anniversary last weekend.

The Labour council also says events bring a variety of cultural and economic benefits to the area.

Locals also fear that “astonishingly high-volume music” has disrupted local wildlife, including birds during nesting season.

Last month, a row erupted after people discovered Lambeth Council’s plans to destroy or prune 44 trees.

Some feared Lambeth Council wasn’t properly checking for birds after staff were reportedly stopped moments before hacking down a tree containing a Great Tit family.

Mr Bradley said: “This is nesting season so the birds and other wildlife have this astonishingly high-volume music during the day and then by night all the lighting that goes with major events.”

He also believes compounding the ground could lead to flood risks, a worry also raised by Giles Gibson, chair of the Herne Hill Forum.

“Brockwell Park is a hilly park so water runs off and settles in hollows,” he explained.

Herne Hill, the neighbourhood around Brockwell Park, is already renowned for its regular flooding.

In 2013, 36 properties flooded after a main burst near Herne Hill station, hurting local businesses’ finances years later.

Lambeth Council was approached for comment.