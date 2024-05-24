A child has died after falling from a flat in Kennington, police say.

Officers rushed to Hostpur Street at 4.23pm today (Friday, May 24) to reports of a victim falling to the ground.

The Met Police has cordoned off an area at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Despite their efforts, the child was pronounced dead. The child’s family have been informed.

“At this very early stage, there is nothing to indicate that the incident is suspicious, however enquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“Cordons are in place at the scene.”

It comes just over a week after five-year-old Aalim Ahmed died after falling from his kitchen window on the 15th storey of an east London tower block. An inquest has opened into Aalim’s death.