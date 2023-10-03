Kennington residents are being invited to improve their digital skills through a series of workshops at the Brandon Estate.

As part of Get Online Week, the estate will host support sessions at the Rachel Leigh Community Hall from October 16 to October 22.

There are three key services on offer:

Support for elderly people who need to book NHS appointments and learn how to navigate the booking process. Available 10am to 3pm from October 16 to October 22. Sign up here

A 3-day website development workshop for 22 local women. Available: Monday, October 16, Wednesday, October 18 and Thursday, October 19 from 10am to 2pm. Sign up here

Gifts of free data, minutes and texts for residents courtesy of Vodafone, Virgin and Three. Available 10am to 3pm from October 16 to October 22

Get Online Week at the Brandon Estate will be hosted at the Rachel Leigh Community Hall, SE17 3JQ, from October 16 to October 22m from 10am to 3pm.