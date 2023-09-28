Transport for London (TfL) has revealed which Southwark roads will be subject to 20mph speed limits.

TfL has announced that 65km of roads will be subject to the new speed restrictions.

It’s part of the Mayor’s aim to reduce road deaths to zero by 2041, and follows the introduction of 20mph limits on central London roads in March 2020.

According to TfL collision data, central London speed reductions have caused collisions to fall by 25 per cent and collisions causing death by 24 per cent.

Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said: “Every death or serious injury on our streets is devastating, bringing heartache and tragedy to all those involved.

“This data shows that while significant progress is being made, further action is needed to eliminate deaths and serious injuries from London’s streets.”

Here is the full list of affected roads:

A202: Queens Road, Peckham High Street, Camberwell Church Street, Camberwell New Road (to be introduced in December)

A2: New Cross Road, Old Kent Road (to be introduced in December)

A201: New Kent Road (to be introduced in December)

A100: Tower Bridge Road (to be introduced in December)

A200: Jamaica Road (to be introduced in December)

A3204: Kennington Lane (to be introduced in December)

A23: Camberwell New Road, Streatham Hill, Streatham High Road (to be introduced in December)