Police have released a CCTV image after a woman had her phone robbed by a bicycle rider in Kennington.

The victim was on Kennington Park Road, near the junction with Othello Close, when a man on a bike stole her phone at around 10.50pm, on Wednesday, July 12.

The perpetrator was described as Black, aged between 25 and 35, and of large build with short, cropped hair.

He is said to have worn a baggy t-shirt, dark trousers and was riding a racer-style bicycle with with silver drop handlebars.

He made off along the pavement before turning left near the entrance of Kennington Underground Station, onto Braganza Street.

The victim wasn’t injured.

Police are trying to identify the man in the image as they believe he could have information that would help their investigation.

DC John Edwards, from the local policing team in Lambeth, said: “We have carried out a number of enquiries and we are now asking for the public’s help to name this man. I would urge anyone who recognises him to contact us immediately.”

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 2509/07Sep. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.