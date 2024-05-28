A twelve-year-old boy who died after falling from an upper-floor flat in Kennington has been named as Renoy Ellis.

Renoy fell from the property at Ward Point on Hotspur Street shortly after 4.30pm on Friday, May 24.

Police said there was “nothing to indicate the incident was suspicious” although an investigation is ongoing.

Paramedics arrived in under four minutes but tragically the boy died at the scene despite their best efforts.

Half-brother Jason Campbell told the BBC Renoy was “bubbly” and “happy”.

“Just a few weeks ago we were playing together, football, we played a bit of table tennis, we went for a walk around the park,” he said. “On his 12th birthday me and my girlfriend took him out. I was his role model, I was his big bro.”

It comes just over a week after five-year-old Aalim Ahmed died after falling from his kitchen window on the 15th storey of an east London tower block. An inquest has opened into Aalim’s death.

A police spokesperson said: “Despite their efforts, the child was pronounced dead. The child’s family have been informed.

“At this very early stage, there is nothing to indicate that the incident is suspicious, however enquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“Cordons are in place at the scene.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 4.21pm today (24 May) to reports of a person who had fallen from a building in Hotspur Street, SE11.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer. We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance which consisted of a paramedic and a doctor in a car.

“The first paramedic arrived in less than four minutes. Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a child died at the scene.

“We treated a second patient and took her to hospital.”