The Vauxhall Nine Elms Battersea (VNEB) ‘opportunity area’ was trumpeted as the biggest regeneration project in Europe after the plan was first unveiled in the early 2010s.

But some residents and housing activists say the promise of affordable housing has not lived up to expectations.

There have been accusations that developments deliberately separate social housing tenants from homeowners, and that some properties are poorly constructed.

Here is what the candidates for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green said about the regeneration:

Florence Eshalomi – Labour: ‘A Labour government will reform the planning system’

Florence Eshalomi, Labour candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

“Housing is a basic human right. We urgently need to build more genuinely affordable homes that meet the needs of the community, rather than the profits of developers. Sadiq Khan has already built ten times more new council houses than the previous Mayor of London, but we must go further.

“A Labour Government will reform the planning system so that we can build the housing that working people need.”

Catherine Dawkins – Green: ‘Developments in and around Vauxhall do not help the existing community’

Catherine Dawkins, Green Party candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

“Developments in and around Vauxhall fundamentally have not and do not help the existing community in the way they have happened. I’ll fight for more social and affordable housing and make sure the community is involved in regeneration projects to keep development fair and inclusive.”

Aarti Joshi – Conservative: ‘The regeneration has been a success in attracting investment and providing jobs’

Aarti Joshi, Conservative candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

“The Vauxhall/Nine Elms Regeneration Area, with support from the Conservative party in Wandsworth and London, has been a success in attracting investment and providing jobs for local people.

“The regeneration has resulted in quality housing that caters for a mixture of tenures, from privately owned, to different levels of rent, including affordable rent and shared ownership.

“I believe strongly in mixed communities, and raising money from developers in the form of the Community Infrastructure Levy, that has meant in this instance that the Northern line has been extended to Nine Elms and Battersea Power Station, with no additional cost to the taxpayer.”

Chris French – Liberal Democrat: ‘Liberal Democrats would build 150,000 social homes per year’

Chris French, Lib Dem candidate for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green

“There has been a national failure to provide enough housing of all kinds, but particularly social housing and particularly in this regeneration area. Liberal Democrats would tackle the failures in housing head on. We would build 150,000 social homes per year and champion community led development.

“We are also missing opportunities to upgrade existing housing stock. We would initiate a ten-year emergency upgrade programme, starting with free insulation for people on low incomes.”

Mike King – Reform

Southwark News was unable to reach Mike King to get his responses to our General Election 2024 questions.

Seat Analysis

The newly constituted Vauxhall and Camberwell Green is considered a Labour stronghold. Vauxhall, which makes up its bulk, has consistently voted Labour since 1929. In 2019, Labour’s Florence Eshalomi took 56.1 per cent of the vote share. Her nearest rival was Liberal Democrat Sarah Lewis who took 21.3 per cent. Newly added areas like Newington and Camberwell Green are also strong Labour areas.

Vauxhall is diverse ethnically, culturally and economically. Although the area has traditional working-class roots, major redevelopments in recent years have seen more affluent residents move into the area. There is also a very strong LGBTQ+ community. According to the most recent census, 10 per cent of residents identify as LGBTQ+. That is the third most in the UK, surpassed only by Brighton Pavillion and Brighton Kemptown.

The Constituency’s History

Vauxhall and Camberwell Green is a brand new constituency, created following the Boundary Commission’s recommendations. It is mainly made from the old Vauxhall constituency but Camberwell Green has been added on, having previously been part of Peckham and Camberwell. Newington has also joined having previously been a part of Bermondsey and Old Southwark. Areas like Clapham Common and Clapham High Street have meanwhile been taken away and added to the new Clapham and Brixton Hill constituency. The redrawing of boundary lines has been controversial, with some pointing out that Camberwell Green has few cultural or historical ties to Vauxhall.

Vauxhall has consistently voted in Labour MPs since 1929 except in 1931. A 1989 by-election saw Kate Hoey elected to the seat, which she held until 2019 before resigning from the party. Hoey proved to be a prominent, albeit controversial figure within the Labour Party. Her socially conservative views sometimes made her stand out among more progressive colleagues. She also campaigned to leave the EU despite strong support for remain among her constituents. She also spent much of her life in favour of a United Ireland although became more pro-union as her career progressed.

In 2019, Hoey announced she would not stand in at the next general election. Florence Eshalomi was elected in December 2019 in a bruising election for the party nationally which saw Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour secure just 202 seats. Eshalomi, formerly a Lambeth councillor and London Assembly member, is a lifelong Brixton resident who attended local state schools. In her maiden speech to the House of Commons, she said: “I never imagined that almost five years to the day, as I was literally pacing up and down the maternity ward, looking over the river, trying to coerce my daughter to come out, I would now be sat in this Parliament fighting for funding for our hard-working doctors and nurses.”

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Vote Share (%) Percentage +/- Labour Florence Eshalomi 31,165 56.1 -1.2 Liberal Democrat Sarah Lewis 12,003 12.3 +0.8 Conservative Sarah Bool 9.422 16.7 -1.9 Green Jacqueline Bond 2,516 4.5 +2.5 Brexit Party Andrew McGuinness 641 1.1 NEW Independent Salah Faissal 136 0.2 NEW

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Florence Eshalomi – Labour

Deliver free breakfast clubs at every primary school in Vauxhall &Camberwell Green, to ease childcare costs for young families. Introduce a new network of youth hubs to tackle anti-social behaviour and reduce violent crime among young people. Support the building of genuinely affordable homes and strengthen the rights of renters in our area, including a complete ban on no-fault evictions.

Chris French – Liberal Democrat

A fair deal for local tenants and leaseholders. Take on Thames Water over raw sewage dumped in the Thames. Clean up our local environment. Stand up for our local LGBTQ+ community.

Catherine Dawkins – Green

Improve Public Transport: I pledge to enhance bus services, extend transport networks, and invest in cycling infrastructure to make commuting in Vauxhall and Camberwell Green easier, greener, and more sustainable. Promote Inclusive and Affordable Housing: I pledge to ensure that all new residential developments in the constituency include a minimum of 50% affordable housing, engaging local communities in the planning process to create inclusive, sustainable neighbourhoods. Environmental and social justice: I pledge that all policies – from housing to education – will be fair and just for the environment and for people. A clean, green future is the only way to truly deliver for local communities and protect the world we live in.

