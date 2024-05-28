A girl from Tulse Hill, who won a place in a ‘highly competitive’ Oxford University engineering programme, says she now wants to go there.

Aishah Babajide, a Year 10 student at City Heights E-ACT Academy, applied for the prestigious university’s Uncover Engineering programme on the advice of her maths teacher.

Out of hundreds of applicants, she was shocked to discover she had secured a place.

Uncover Engineering is a four-day residential programme aimed at girls and Black African and Caribbean heritage year 10 students which allows them to explore STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects, whilst also providing a glimpse into life at a top university.

Around 30 girls from across the UK who demonstrated a passion for engineering and problem-solving, and are expected to get at least six GCSEs graded 7-9 including maths, science and English, were chosen for the programme.

Aishah travelled from her home in Tulse Hill to Oxford last month with her teacher Alecia Watson, where she stayed at St Hugh’s College.

She commented: “It was like being in a Harry Potter movie or a palace!”

There she enjoyed four days of carefully curated activities, including tours of the relevant university departments, a visit to a recycling and waste management facility, talks from women working in engineering, and various workshops involving computer-aided design, robotics, coding and drones.

“It made me see girls like me can have successful careers in STEM. Engineering is often seen as something for men but this made me think that maybe we can change that for the next generation.”

“I’m now considering a career in perhaps software engineering and robotics, or maybe mechanical or electrical engineering.

“I loved my time in Oxford and now I’ve been there and experienced it for myself, I think it could be a place for me to study.”

Alecia Watson, Director of Maths and Associate Assistant Headteacher at City Heights E-ACT Academy, added: “This is such a valuable and important programme, and has introduced Aishah to a world of possibilities. She’s a hardworking, dedicated student who achieves brilliantly in class, and it has been wonderful to see her confidence in her abilities grow as a result of the Uncover Engineering programme. She is certainly capable of studying a STEM subject at any leading university and we’re all excited to see what the future might hold for Aishah.”

Oxford University’s Uncover Engineering programme runs in April each year and is fully funded by the university.