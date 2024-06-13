Historic tunnels beneath the City of London and Camden are a step closer to becoming the capital’s latest ‘cultural destination’, with James Bond-themed exhibitions among the experiences in the pipeline, writes Ben Lychn

The City of London Corporation on Tuesday June 11 approved plans to reimagine the Kingsway Tunnels, which run under High Holborn and were originally built in 1942 as an air raid shelter to provide protection from the Blitz.

Over the years, the 8,000 square metres of tunnels were put to uses including providing a home to the British spy organisation Special Operations Executive, becoming a Public Record Office, and serving a protected telephone exchange during the Cold War, with the ‘hot line’ between the White House and the Kremlin running through. They were decommissioned in 1990.

Planning documents, filed by applicant The London Tunnels, lay out plans to turn the site into a space delivering a combination of permanent educational facilities and exhibition spaces, plus an underground bar.

The plans include a new underground bar. Image by WilkinsonEyre.

The submission details how a ‘History and Heritage’ section would “curate the history of the site through a historic timeline by displaying the retained and restored telecommunications equipment alongside other findings and historical assets, engaging visitors in their exploration”.

It adds the tunnels may also be used to host medium term exhibitions on themes ‘such as James Bond’, due to author Ian Fleming referencing the tunnels in the series’ first book.

If realised, the space is expected to be able to accommodate hundreds of people at a time, with an estimated £60-£80 million of additional expenditure in the area per year. Free visits are also to be offered to London schools, with a minimum of 40 children expected each week.

At yesterday’s meeting, Angus Murray, Chief Executive at The London Tunnels, described the proposal as “a restoration of an existing asset, saving this particular asset, and that was part of our inspiration four years ago”.

He added the site has a ‘tremendous story’ to be told through the revamp, including that of the London Blitz, which would deliver financial benefits and align with the City’s local plans, such as the City Plan 2040 and Destination City.

Concerns about potential bottlenecking due to the expected visitor numbers and the impact of transport were among those raised by members. The applicant’s team however assured the committee the visits are intended to be staggered with timed tickets, and that modelling has shown the estimated two million customers a year across the City and Camden to be appropriate.

The minimum of 40 free tickets for children per week was quizzed by Deputy Marianne Fredericks, who proposed a motion in a bid to push the applicant to commit to more places.

Committee Chair Deputy Shravan Joshi was among those to say he would not back the motion, with Deputy John Edwards also saying: “This is absolutely ridiculous. It’s not the function of this committee to do that. I don’t like this motion, I don’t like any of these kinds of motions.”

Deputy Fredericks however defended the benefits for young people, telling members: “It is about education. And the only way we can educate is to ensure that people get these trips free. For the majority of people, they won’t be able to enjoy these visits unless there are free spaces, and for children at school that’s really important.”

The motion was split when put to members, though failed following Deputy Joshi casting the deciding vote. The proposed application was approved unanimously.

Following the meeting, Deputy Joshi said: “I am incredibly excited by these plans and hope that LB Camden feels the same way. At the City of London, we are delivering a thriving, sustainable Square Mile, through a combination of business growth and celebration of our local heritage. The new and exciting heritage, arts and culture activity that this scheme has the potential to deliver, will enliven the local streets and venues.

“As we work to transform the Square Mile into a seven-day-a-week destination, developments like the one proposed for the Kingsway Tunnel site will become global attractions for a variety of visitors, which are projected to rise substantially.”

Camden Council is due to hear the application in July.