Nunhead’s ‘magnificent’ cemetery is inviting the public to explore its crypt this weekend for free.

The south London graveyard is hosting the Nunhead Cemetery Annual Open Day from 11am till 5pm on Saturday, May 18.

Organised by volunteers, the event will see free tours, plant stalls, choir singing, poetry and Morrison dancing.

Horse-drawn and historic motor hearses will also promenade down the main avenue.

Children’s events include bug-hunting, badge making, clay modelling and, subject to confirmation, face painting.

Nunhead Cemetery is one of London’s ‘Magnificent Seven’ – built by the Victorians to reduce pressure on central London graveyards.

The other six are Highgate Cemetery, Abney Park Cemetery, Brompton Cemetery, Tower Hamlets Cemetery, Kensal Green Cemetery and West Norwood Cemetery.

This week, Southwark Council announced it had been awarded £3.7 million to restore the East Lodge.

Find out more about the Nunhead Cemetery Annual Open Day here.