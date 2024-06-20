Two Nunhead properties have been damaged by a fire believed to have been caused by the disposal of smoking materials.

London Fire Brigade was called to Kirkwood Road in the early hours of Wednesday, June 19.

A garden shed was destroyed by fire, as was the rear door of the two-storey house, with guttering also damaged.

An adjacent property was also affected, with the blaze destroying its rear door and damaging a loft space.

One adult woman left a property before firefighters arrived and was treated by London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital.

Two residents from an adjacent property also left their home before the Brigade arrived.

Around 25 firefighters were called at 1.57am and had brought the fire under control by 4.23am.

It is believed to have beeen accidental and caused by unsafe disposal of smoking materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “If you smoke it is vitally important you stub it right out, preferably in an ashtray.

“Always ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it. If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life. Firefighters recommend that you have a look at our online Home Fire Safety Checker to make sure there are no hidden hazards in your home.

“The online tool will ask you a series of questions that will help us work out the level of risk in your home, or the home of someone you care for. It only takes a few minutes to get tailored advice to keep yourself and loved ones safe from fire.”