Runhead member, Thom Banks, said: “We love beer and have a longstanding partnership with Westminster House, our neighbours here in Nunhead.

“Having first tried a run club brew back in 2020 we thought why not go the extra mile again this time to raise support for our local community?”

Over the years the running club has raised thousands for Westminster House, through pub quizzes, bake sales and now this specially concocted brew.

The beer is available online, from Bianca Road’s Bermondsey taproom – part of the beer mile – and all select local pubs and bars.

Terry Staples, sales manager at Bianca Road Brew Co. said they were ‘extremely proud’ to be brewing Extra Mile.

He commented: “Reuniting with Runhead AC on this project has also been a joy. A wonderful group of people dedicated to keeping fit, mental health, community and drinking a good beer.”