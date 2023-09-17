Older people say their “lives have been changed” by a Nunhead community club where they “have a laugh and take the mick out of each other”.

Founded in 2016, The Ivy Social Club at The Green community centre caters to 60 elderly people who come to do exercise, arts and crafts and sing.

Members, many of whom were once isolated, or grieving loved ones, have described the club as “a lifeline”.

Selina Turner, 68, was born in Camberwell and now lives in Nunhead. She said: “We meet women our own age, they arrange trips for us, and it gets us out of the house where we could be stuck indoors without seeing anybody. It’s quite fun!

“It’s changed our lives a lot coming here. There’s no nastiness here, we have a laugh, we take the mick out of each other. We have little wind-up.”

Every Thursday, Ivy Club members visit a bright, airy room in the state-of-the-art community centre to enjoy a range of activities.

But far from being confined to these four walls, they also organise day trips out to visit markets at places like Rochester, Eastbourne and Rye.

Lyn Reeves, 79, has been a member for four years and stumbled upon the centre while sheltering from a downpour.

A retired teacher, she said: “It was raining…they showed me around and all of a sudden I’m doing keep-fit.

“I was worried I wouldn’t be included but I disregarded that immediately. The atmosphere, the people here, just encouraged you – especially when you’re grieving.”

According to Age UK, one in twelve older people say they are “often” lonely, described by the charity as a “substantial minority”.

Sabera Jaffer, 69, said: “I was very isolated where I was and very depressed. I needed to meet other people. My children had left to do their own thing and I didn’t have much to do.

“This is a lifeline really. We can come here, and share experiences, and chat.”

Sheila Clifford, 95, a former teaching assistant in Lewisham, said: “I always look forward to Thursdays”.

Clutching a jug she’d just won at the bingo, Beryl Burg said the search for “friendship” had brought her to the club.

Is there room for romance? “Not that I know of but, hey, you never know,” said Sabera.

The Green community centre, designed in collaboration with service users, and the recipient of an architectural award, opened seven years ago with £750,000 council funding.

Initially, it was volunteer-led but by hiring out events spaces it built up a surplus. Today, with eight paid employees, it is one of the biggest employers in Nunhead, and serves hundreds of local people.