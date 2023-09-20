Eleven years ago, Soni Marquez, an artist from Spain, started Sonsoles Print Studio after university to give cash-strapped artists like her a space to create.

“There’s lots of pressure when artists graduate to get in somewhere to start working – but often funds are limited so they struggle,” she said.

“I saw the ad on Gumtree for a warehouse in Peckham and built it up from scratch.”

Based inside what is now known as The Print Village, on Chadwick Road, the studio specialises in screen printing – a process where ink is forced through a mesh screen onto a surface.

Artists use the method to create canvases, posters and artwork, but the method can also be used to print fabrics and textiles, for t-shirts for example.

The 36-year-old explained: “Studios are expensive and in most places, you have to produce work every month to get a spot.

“But here people can come when they have a project and pay as they go. It’s more affordable that way and we only charge them for time printing – they get as much prep time as they like in the studio for free.”

They currently have around 120 members and their usage of the studio varies. Whilst some artists work full-time producing products to sell online or at fairs, most have a job on the side.

But what they all have in common is their reason for going there.

“It’s a community,” Soni said, “people come here to work around other like-minded people.”

Soni told us they have all the equipment, which for individuals would be expensive.

“It’s such a lovely place – more than just a studio and place for people to work. It is a family.”

But recently, finances have been tight, which has put them in a difficult position.

“Covid was tough for us and also with the changing of the area – people are moving out so quickly as no one can afford to stay.

“We don’t want to be pushed out.”

Not only vital for the members’ professional development they also say it improves their mental health.

Kat, one of the members who also works in admin at the studio, “Freelancing in general is very isolating. So when you’re a member of something like this, you’re so much more encouraged and you don’t get depressed as much.

“You feel like you’re part of something.”

Studio owner Soni said she knows how important the place is to people, commenting that “they won’t give up that easily.”

They are aiming to raise £12,000 to keep their doors open.

As well as this, the money will allow them to build an online shop where their members can sell their art.

Kat continued: “Print fairs are really expensive. It can cost thousands to get a stall. So we want to give people a step to start selling and build their confidence and customers.”

Soni added: “There is no way I could carry on running this place without raising the money.

“And if we closed, I don’t know where all these artists are going to go.”

She said she has been overwhelmed by the support they have had so far: “People have been so supportive – it shows they really care about this place.”

At last week’s Peckham Festival, they opened the studio and ran a workshop teaching people to screenprint all weekend.

“As much as raising the money, we want people to know we are here.”

Anne-Marie, one of the original members who started in 2012 and is now an art teacher, said: “When I finished my art degree in New Cross, I was already panicking about what I was going to do and where to make work – I heard about this place. and then from that point on, I loved it.

“It’s a really beautiful creative community that holds everyone really close.”

“There aren’t that many screen printing facilities around so it’s really important this place is saved.”

For more information go to sonsolesprintstudio.co.uk

To access the fundraising page click here.