A ten-part BBC documentary about young BMX riders from Peckham is coming this July, narrated by So Solid Crew and Top Boy’s Ashley Walters.

Starting Monday 1 July, BMX All Stars follows young riders from one of the most successful clubs in the UK, Peckham BMX.

The series tells the story of the young riders from Peckham BMX throughout a season of adrenaline-fuelled racing as they endeavour to make it to the world championships in Glasgow.

Families and young audiences can follow the next generation of Olympic hopefuls as they unite a community in a unique home-grown story of battling to be the best.

Also featuring are Olympians Kye Whyte, Beth Shriever, Charlotte Worthington and freestyler James Jones who share tips and skills. World and National Champion Quillan Isidore and British National Champion Tian Isidore also share their pro skills including how to “take a berm”, which is a bank and a turn in the race track.

L-R: British Champions Tian Isidore and Quillan Isidore (Image: BBC/Big Deal Films)

Actor, director, producer and recording artist, Ashley Walters, who is from the area himself, says: “Growing up in Peckham, I saw many of my peers lose sight of their goals and dreams, often due to the lack of positive creative outlets. I was fortunate to discover acting and music, but not everyone finds their passion.

“The BMX club embodies what has been missing: positive role models, discipline, and a reason to work hard. This is why I support it wholeheartedly.”

In the first episode, we meet 11-year-old Ti, who last year became UK number one in his age category. His success earned him a sponsorship deal from the USA. Though now, Ti has a problem: his results so far this season are poor and he battles with the feeling of being targeted by other competitors who want to beat him.

Former World number three Tre Whyte is Ti’s coach and he’s got a plan. At the forthcoming Manchester Nationals Ti needs to “get his elbows out” and be more aggressive. Will the plan work and can Ti regain his number one title?

Top Boy actor, producer, ex-So Solid crew member Ashley Walters (BBC)

14-year-old Adele is currently serving a one race ban after losing her temper with another rider during a recent race.

Nigel, Adele’s coach and dad of BMX sensations Kye Whyte and Tre Whyte, needs her to focus on her training and ignore other distractions before her comeback race in Bournemouth. But Adele is heading for a showdown with her coach after non-stop chat with her friends during their session. How will she cope after being scolded by Nigel in front of her parents? And can she get back to her winning ways on the track in Bournemouth?

BMX All Stars (10 x 20’) is produced by Big Deal Films. Kez Margrie is the Commissioning Editor for the BBC, Florencia Donagaray is Assistant Commissioner for the BBC and Executive Producers for Big Deal Films are Alison Gregory, Will Innes and Thomas Stogdon.

BMX All Stars starts Monday 1 July at 5:35pm on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.