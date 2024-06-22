The Green Party candidate for Peckham has suggested retrofitting could be the answer to the Aylesbury Estate regeneration.

Local campaigners believe the landmark redevelopment of the 1970s estate is stalling, with construction of thousands of homes still not started.

That’s despite developer Notting Hill Genesis initially giving the regeneration a 2036 completion date.

Claire Sheppard, the Green’s parliamentary candidate for Peckham, which includes the Aylesbury Estate, was the only candidate to back retrofitting when asked by Southwark News.

Retrofitting is improvement works to existing buildings. Some say it is a more environmentally friendly, cost-effective alternative to demolition and rebuilding

Candidates for Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives all said wholesale redevelopment remains the best solution.

Claire Sheppard – Green – ‘Peckham should lead the way in futureproofing housing – why not start on the Aylesbury Estate?’

“I am supportive of retrofitting when appropriate and regarding Aylesbury Estate, there are really great examples of how this can, and has been done in other parts of the country such as Sheffield with similar architecture, we’ve got to stop seeing these as problems and start seeing them as opportunities for the future.

“I salute Aysen for her campaign to save her home and I agree with her, it’s not just worth saving, it’s worth improving. I’d like to see Peckham lead the way in futureproofing our housing stock, why not start on the Aylesbury Estate?”

Ben Mascall – Conservative and Unionist Party – ‘We are too far along for retrofitting to be viable’

Conservative candidate Ben Mascall with his wife

“Redevelopment is not without its challenges and, clearly some pretty significant mistakes have been made along the way – many of them exposed by Southwark News’ impressive and important investigative journalism. It is the right answer though.

“We are also probably too far along for retrofitting to be effective or viable. The rights of leaseholders remain important and the council should seek to settle lawsuits through arbitration.”

Miatta Fahnbulleh – Labour Party – ‘It is right that we redevelop the estate’

Miatta Fahnbulleh will replace Harriet Harman as Labour’s candidate for the upcoming general election

“Housing is one of my top priorities, and if elected I’ll be focused on making housing work for our area. The Aylesbury was built with the best intentions, but was poorly constructed and maintained. It is right that we redevelop the estate but we have to do this in a way that is sensitive to the needs of the community.

“I’m listening carefully to developments and will work with the council, tenants and residents to ensure we get the scheme right.

“As your MP, I will stand by my constituents to make sure they’re looked after – I want to see the council reach a resolution which works for existing residents, local business and the whole community.”

David Watson – Liberal Democrat – ‘Labour has a terrible record on housing but it cannot halt redevelopment’

Liberal Democrat candidate for Peckham David Watson

“Southwark Labour must be London’s worst social landlord. They have failed to deal with rodent infestations or address damp and mould in the Aylesbury.

“But they cannot halt redevelopment now. We desperately need more affordable homes and the Council have knocked down more Council houses than they have built since 2010. They must redouble their efforts and hold NHG to their commitments.”

“My basic view is that the developers have moved a bit. They certainly need to move further. But the reality is that even when they have moved enough, not everyone is going to be happy. So, if we want the extra housing and the uplift, there will need to be compromise on both sides.”

Seat Analysis

Peckham is a brand new constituency now that the former Camberwell and Peckham seat has been dissolved. Although the new boundaries have seen it absorb part of Walworth and Elephant and Castle, it will arguably keep its essential character – a predominantly working-class area, with a strong ethnic-minority community and an influential, middle-class component.

According to the most recent census data, more than two-fifths (43.9 per cent) of residents were born outside the UK. That figure rises to 50.7 per cent in North Walworth, which is now part of the new constituency.

Peckham keeping a similar demographic to its predecessor is good news for Labour. Camberwell and Peckham was the 19th safest Labour seat in the country in the 2019 general election, with the party achieving a 59.8 per cent majority. However, it is not without its party political intrigue. A local politician recently described it as a ‘training ground’ for up-and-coming Tory candidates – a challenging seat where bright prospects can cut their teeth before being parachuted into safer seats. Jessica Lee, who contested in 2005, and Ben Spencer, who contested in 2017, both went on to become MPs for other parts of the country.

The next MP will have a loaded in-tray, complete with crime, housing, and economic development being high on the agenda. Gang violence remains an ongoing issue and the controversial Aylesham Centre regeneration will reshape the area for generations to come. Further north, Walworth is one of the most deprived areas in the borough. The stagnating Aylesbury Estate regeneration is seen by many as a visible symbol of failed local and national housing policy. Meanwhile, local schools are closing at an alarming rate as student rolls fall.

The Constituency’s History

From 1885 to 1908, Peckham, a wealthy semi-rural suburb, consistently voted Conservative due to its affluent factory-owning residents. However, the area’s demographics shifted as local manufacturing and retail industries grew, attracting more working-class residents who leaned towards Labour.

The arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush in 1948 brought a wave of Caribbean immigrants to south London, including Peckham, further solidifying Labour’s presence due to their working-class status. A pivotal moment in Peckham’s political history was the election of Harriet Harman as the Labour MP in 1982, during a time of political and economic turmoil under Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government.

Harman became a notable figure in British politics, advocating for women’s rights, social justice, and community issues, which bolstered Labour’s support. Her tenure brought national attention to Peckham, and in 1997, the Camberwell and Peckham constituency was established. Despite her contributions, she faced criticism for perceived complacency and lack of visibility, exemplified by wearing a stab-proof jacket during a police walkabout in 2008 and lacking a permanent constituency office.

In 2021, Harman announced her decision to stand down at the next election. In November 2022, Miatta Fahnbulleh was named as the Labour candidate to succeed Harman.

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Votes (%) Swing (%) Labour Harriet Harman 40,258 71.3 -6.5 Conservative Peter Quentin 6,478 11.5 -1.3 Liberal Democrat Julia Ogiehor 5,087 9.0 +3.1 Green Claire Sheppard 3,501 6.2 +3.4 Brexit Party Claude Cass-Horne 1,041 1.8 NEW Workers Revolutionary Joshua Ogunleye 127 0.2 0.0

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Miatta Fahnbulleh – Labour Party

I’ll tackle the cost-of-living crisis by helping those struggling with rising costs, getting energy bills down, making work pay with a New Deal for Workers, and giving parents a helping hand with free breakfast clubs in every primary school. I’ll deliver the homes we need through the biggest boost to social housing in a generation, raising the standards of homes across our area, and giving first time buyers first dibs on new homes in Peckham. I want to make our streets safe again by tackling antisocial behaviour, knife crime, gangs by working hand-in-hand with our community while ensuring we reform and rebuild trust in the police.

Ben Mascall – Conservative and Unionist

Backing local businesses: the constituency is bursting with vibrant local businesses. If we can fully unleash the spirit that has driven that success, then even better days lie ahead. That means bearing down on business taxes. The Conservative Government took welcome steps to reduce business rates last autumn. If I’m elected, I will campaign for further progress. Fighting for better transport links: When it comes to the London Underground, south London has always lacked the infrastructure of the north of the city. It is time this was addressed. The proposed Bakerloo Line extension, with two stations along the Old Kent Road, has broad support and detailed plans â€“ but it has been put on the backburner. I will campaign to get it back on track and to get Old Kent Road on the Tube map. Campaigning for safer streets: People deserve to feel safe when they walk the streets whether that is petty, low-level crime or more serious offences. If I’m elected I’ll press for a continued focus on increasing police presence on the streets.

David Watson – Liberal Democrat

Campaign for more GPs and faster access to GP appointments – including the right for those in urgent need to see a doctor within 24 hours. Fight for more affordable homes and stand up for residents and communities with big developers. Make the Walworth Road the vibrant artery between Elephant and Castle and Burgess Park that our neighbourhood deserves.

Claire Sheppard – Green