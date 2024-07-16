A boy, aged fifteen, was shot last night – Peckham’s second shooting in less than a week.

The teen has been taken to hospital and, thankfully, is not in a life-threatening condition.

Police have appealed for witnesses and those with information to step forward.

Met Police officers and paramedics were called to Sumner Road at 11.12pm on Monday, July 15.

They found the victim suffering from gunshot injuries who was then taken to a south London hospital.

Trident detectives are leading the investigation and are working closely with colleagues from the Central South Command Unit who police Southwark.

There have been no arrests and a crime scene is no longer in place.

The shooting comes less than a week after another shooting claimed the life of a twenty-year-old man in Peckham.

In that incident, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds on East Surrey Grove, at 4.54pm on Wednesday, July 10.

Tragically, the man died from his injuries in hospital the following evening.

East Surrey Grove is a three-minute walk away from Sumner Road where yesterday’s shooting took place.

Police are yet to say whether they believe the two incidents are connected.

Addressing the most recent shooting, Detective Inspector Ray Sekalongo said: “It is sheer luck that this is not a murder investigation and I am very keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident.

“Removing guns from our streets is a priority for the Met. The injuries caused by guns are often devastating and the effects of being a victim of gun crime linger far beyond the healing of wounds.

“This was an attempt on the life of a 15-year-old boy and I know that there are people who can name the person responsible. Please help us remove guns from your streets by sharing what you know.”

Anyone with information or footage should call police on 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting reference CAD 9057/15Jul.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.