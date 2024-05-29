A block of flats has caught fire off Old Kent Road with firefighters tackling the ongoing blaze.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Peckham Park Road at around 1.10pm today (Wednesday, May 29).

The London Fire Brigade said the blaze involved a residential block and a restaurant.

London Fire Brigade rushed to the scene shortly after 1pm on Wednesday, May 29

Eight fire engines and roughly 60 firefighters are tackling the fire, with a flat on the second floor currently alight.

The London Ambulance Service and Met Police officers are also on the scene.

Old Kent Road has been cordoned around St James’s Road and Peckham Park Road.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are tackling a fire at a block of flats and restaurant on Peckham Park Road in Peckham.

“Half of a four-roomed flat on the second floor is alight. Control Officers have taken 16 calls regarding the blaze.

“The first call was received at 1311. Firefighters from Old Kent Road, New Cross, Peckham and surrounding fire stations are attending the scene. The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.18pm today (29 May) to reports of a fire on Peckham Park Road, SE15.

“We have sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART).

“The incident is still ongoing and we are working with our emergency services partners.”