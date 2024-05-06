At a time when Londoners are concerned about rising crime and youth violence, everyone is on the lookout for radical solutions. But sometimes tried and tested methods, like community boxing, work just as well.

We mustn’t forget to support those already on the ground supporting young people. Peckham ABC Boxing, like many other clubs in Southwark, has a proud history of providing quality services to the community.

In some cases, like at the Lynn AC amateur boxing club, this history stretches back well over 100 years. Areas of Southwark with strong working-class communities still hold the sport in high esteem.

Boxing is not the most politically correct pastime. So, it can be difficult to persuade some people that such an adversarial sport can be such a positive influence. But the last century has demonstrated, beyond doubt, that it pays off for communities.

The sport teaches youngsters discipline, camaraderie and keeps them fit in body and mind. This should not be underestimated when so many youths are struggling with mental health issues and social disengagement.

Postcode wars aren’t the only reason Peckham ABC is moving back to Peckham from Elephant and Castle. But it’s a factor that shouldn’t be ignored. Inevitably, young people will often feel safer in their own neighbourhoods.

There is clearly a huge demand for the boxing club. After all, 45 youngsters are going every week. Before the club was based at the venue in Elephant and Castle, many were willing to train in a car park by Peckham Rye. It’s a pity that, despite Peckham getting wealthier and so many developments going up, a space still hasn’t been found to host such a well-loved club.

Iain Perriss, Peckham ABC’s Head Coach and Founder, is a working-class man from south London. He’s done boxing his whole life and knows what he’s talking about. Now he’s got help from the Fighting Futures charity, he’s making use of the funding models needed to expand the club.

He’s passionate about the sport, helping young kids, and keeping them off the streets. This is dealing with the causes of youth crime before it actually happens.

When it comes to tackling youth crime, sometimes we need to rely on things that have worked in the past. So we urge anyone who can help Peckham ABC find a new home to get in touch. Iain wants Peckham ABC’s legacy to last 100 years. Let’s give the club a fighting chance.