Southwark Council has removed swings and other equipment from sixteen parks in the borough, following an incident at one where two children were injured.

Last month, a rotten climbing frame at Goose Green playground collapsed, leaving two children needing hospital treatment. One child suffered a head injury where his skull was ‘visible through his head,’ his mum said.

This happened despite the council carrying out two inspections the month before and finding no significant risks. Now the council has taken action, by removing similar equipment from 16 parks in the borough.

Councillor Portia Mwangangye said: “Following the unfortunate incident at Goose Green, we have taken the precaution of removing some timber play equipment similar to that at Goose Green from use until repairs are complete. The safety and enjoyment of our parkgoers is paramount, and although the timing is inconvenient, undertaking this work takes priority.”

Whilst it is a safety measure, parents commented on the lack of information regarding when the equipment would return. Some children have even taken to writing messages at the parks where the equipment was, like the one pictured in Burgess Park that reads: ‘Bring back our swings.’

‘Bring back our swings’ message at Burgess Park playground.

One Camberwell dad, Nate Handel said: “It’s sad for the kids because they don’t know when they’ll be back – we just need a timescale.

“It feels badly handled and the communication from the council has been poor.” The council said there is signage on all cordoned off areas and residents are encouraged to get in touch should they have queries.

We asked the council when the equipment would be back.

Cllr Mwangangye said: “Once we have completed our assessments and repairs where necessary, the areas will reopen. Unfortunately, we cannot provide concrete dates at this time, but please be assured that we are seeking to complete the works as quickly as we can, so that we can reopen the affected sites as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, we hope residents will continue to enjoy the amenities across the borough’s parks and open spaces.”

The council carries out monthly inspections to identify faulty equipment and carry out repairs on it when necessary.

Anyone who has any further questions is encouraged to contact the team at parks@southwark.gov.uk or telephone 0207 525 5000.

The playgrounds affected are: