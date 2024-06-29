Over 100 properties in East Dulwich could be at less risk from flooding thanks to work currently underway by Southwark Council.

The flood alleviation and environmental improvement scheme in Peckham Rye Park and Common will reduce the threat of surface water flooding.

As a result, 111 properties which were in ‘significant’ danger of flooding will be moved to lower-risk categories. Sections of the Common get naturally wet and boggy in winter, limiting the use of those parts for sports and other recreational activities.

Additionally, in big storm events, large volumes of stormwater run down the path of the ‘lost’ River Peck on the Common, crossing the East Dulwich Road into the Northern Triangle and beyond, exposing this section of the common to the risk of flooding along with properties in the surrounding area.

Work will involve the construction of two bunds (gentle embankments) with drainage and landscaping, including to East Dulwich Road. When completed in December 2024, surface water run-off will have dropped by 97.7 per cent.

People might notice fencing around the park during construction but there will be crossing points to ensure park users are not impacted too much.

In addition to the flood work, there will also be various planting measures taking place to bring about environmental benefits to the park. During this work, the footpath from the north-eastern corner (the Nunhead side) will be closed. Access from Peckham Rye Road will only be available in the evenings and weekends.

Construction hours will be from 8am-4pm Monday-Friday.