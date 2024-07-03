Southwark has 1,600 empty council homes on its book. Meanwhile, a record 17,700 people are on the housing waiting list.

The council says the “majority” are due for demolition without sharing a figure. In 2023, 1,185 out of the 1,469 void properties were earmarked for demolition.

Turnaround times – the time it takes for empty homes to be brought back into use – are taking nearly half a year on average, according to the leader of the council’s local opposition.

Local authorities are responsible for managing their own housing stock. But MPs can work with the council to suggest solutions, and advocate for legislation that tackles the issue. So what do Peckham’s parliamentary candidates say should be done?

Ben Mascall – Conservative and Unionist Party – ‘More ambitious targets, a comprehensive database and a process for tracking cases’

Conservative candidate Ben Mascall with his wife

“This is a good example of a public policy issue where the need is clear and the answer is relatively simple but will require hard work, lots of focus and a strong grip.

“In practice, the key steps are a comprehensive database to give a proper picture of the challenge, a clear process for progressing and tracking individual cases, and more ambitious targets.

“We shouldn’t be afraid to explore making tackling empty homes a statutory responsibility of councils if we think that will improve focus.”

David Watson – Liberal Democrat – ‘Southwark needs a a social housing improvement plan‘

Liberal Democrat candidate for Peckham David Watson

“1,512 council homes sit empty while Southwark’s housing waiting list soars above 17,700. The Labour Council’s major works programme is mirred in scandals. Liberal Democrats have called on the Council Leader to resign over this litany of housing failures.

“This is a housing emergency. Southwark should follow Liberal Democrat-run Richmond’s lead and implement a social housing improvement plan that delivers the council homes people deserve.”

Miatta Fahnbulleh – Labour Party – ‘I’ll work closely with the council to turn empty houses around more quickly‘

Miatta Fahnbulleh will replace Harriet Harman as Labour’s candidate for the upcoming general election

“The housing crisis in Peckham is hurting families and causing financial hardship. I’ll be working closely with the council to drive up repairs, turn empty houses around more quickly, and raise resident’s concerns to make sure everyone gets the homes they deserve.

“Labour will also build 1.5 million new homes to take pressure off of social housing authorities, helping more people to secure their futures.”

Claire Sheppard – Green – ‘Good social housing is a priority for me‘

Claire Sheppard, Green candidate for Peckham

“It seems insane to most of us that there are thousands of families in temporary accommodation when there are homes sitting empty, including roughly 700 empty houses on Aylesbury Estate.

“It’s absolutely imperative that this is a priority for the next government, we have to use the assets we have to solve the crisis we’re in. Sustainable development is good but using what we already have should be quicker and more straightforward in the short term.

“Good social housing is a huge priority for me. I grew up in safe, secure council housing and I want that for the generations to come, we’re doing our kids a huge disservice by leaving them in substandard, unsafe temporary accommodation.”

Other candidates standing

Stefan David Harvey – Independent

Mariatu Kargbo – Workers Revolutionary Party

Alex Kerr – Rejoin EU

Olusola Oni – The Yoruba Party in the UK

Linda Purcell – Reform UK

Seat Analysis

Peckham is a brand new constituency now that the former Camberwell and Peckham seat has been dissolved. Although the new boundaries have seen it absorb part of Walworth and Elephant and Castle, it will arguably keep its essential character – a predominantly working-class area, with a strong ethnic-minority community and an influential, middle-class component.

According to the most recent census data, more than two-fifths (43.9 per cent) of residents were born outside the UK. That figure rises to 50.7 per cent in North Walworth, which is now part of the new constituency.

Peckham keeping a similar demographic to its predecessor is good news for Labour. Camberwell and Peckham was the 19th safest Labour seat in the country in the 2019 general election, with the party achieving a 59.8 per cent majority. However, it is not without its party political intrigue. A local politician recently described it as a ‘training ground’ for up-and-coming Tory candidates – a challenging seat where bright prospects can cut their teeth before being parachuted into safer seats. Jessica Lee, who contested in 2005, and Ben Spencer, who contested in 2017, both went on to become MPs for other parts of the country.

The next MP will have a loaded in-tray, complete with crime, housing, and economic development being high on the agenda. Gang violence remains an ongoing issue and the controversial Aylesham Centre regeneration will reshape the area for generations to come. Further north, Walworth is one of the most deprived areas in the borough. The stagnating Aylesbury Estate regeneration is seen by many as a visible symbol of failed local and national housing policy. Meanwhile, local schools are closing at an alarming rate as student rolls fall.

The Constituency’s History

From 1885 to 1908, Peckham, a wealthy semi-rural suburb, consistently voted Conservative due to its affluent factory-owning residents. However, the area’s demographics shifted as local manufacturing and retail industries grew, attracting more working-class residents who leaned towards Labour.

The arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush in 1948 brought a wave of Caribbean immigrants to south London, including Peckham, further solidifying Labour’s presence due to their working-class status. A pivotal moment in Peckham’s political history was the election of Harriet Harman as the Labour MP in 1982, during a time of political and economic turmoil under Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government.

Harman became a notable figure in British politics, advocating for women’s rights, social justice, and community issues, which bolstered Labour’s support. Her tenure brought national attention to Peckham, and in 1997, the Camberwell and Peckham constituency was established. Despite her contributions, she faced criticism for perceived complacency and lack of visibility, exemplified by wearing a stab-proof jacket during a police walkabout in 2008 and lacking a permanent constituency office.

In 2021, Harman announced her decision to stand down at the next election. In November 2022, Miatta Fahnbulleh was named as the Labour candidate to succeed Harman.

The 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes Votes (%) Swing (%) Labour Harriet Harman 40,258 71.3 -6.5 Conservative Peter Quentin 6,478 11.5 -1.3 Liberal Democrat Julia Ogiehor 5,087 9.0 +3.1 Green Claire Sheppard 3,501 6.2 +3.4 Brexit Party Claude Cass-Horne 1,041 1.8 NEW Workers Revolutionary Joshua Ogunleye 127 0.2 0.0

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Miatta Fahnbulleh – Labour Party

I’ll tackle the cost-of-living crisis by helping those struggling with rising costs, getting energy bills down, making work pay with a New Deal for Workers, and giving parents a helping hand with free breakfast clubs in every primary school. I’ll deliver the homes we need through the biggest boost to social housing in a generation, raising the standards of homes across our area, and giving first time buyers first dibs on new homes in Peckham. I want to make our streets safe again by tackling antisocial behaviour, knife crime, gangs by working hand-in-hand with our community while ensuring we reform and rebuild trust in the police.

Ben Mascall – Conservative and Unionist

Backing local businesses: the constituency is bursting with vibrant local businesses. If we can fully unleash the spirit that has driven that success, then even better days lie ahead. That means bearing down on business taxes. The Conservative Government took welcome steps to reduce business rates last autumn. If I’m elected, I will campaign for further progress. Fighting for better transport links: When it comes to the London Underground, south London has always lacked the infrastructure of the north of the city. It is time this was addressed. The proposed Bakerloo Line extension, with two stations along the Old Kent Road, has broad support and detailed plans â€“ but it has been put on the backburner. I will campaign to get it back on track and to get Old Kent Road on the Tube map. Campaigning for safer streets: People deserve to feel safe when they walk the streets whether that is petty, low-level crime or more serious offences. If I’m elected I’ll press for a continued focus on increasing police presence on the streets.

David Watson – Liberal Democrat

Campaign for more GPs and faster access to GP appointments – including the right for those in urgent need to see a doctor within 24 hours. Fight for more affordable homes and stand up for residents and communities with big developers. Make the Walworth Road the vibrant artery between Elephant and Castle and Burgess Park that our neighbourhood deserves.

Claire Sheppard – Green