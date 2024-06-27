South London’s public parks are increasingly used to host events drawing thousands of people from across the capital.

Local authorities say they are an important source of revenue and enrich local economies and cultures.

But several days of consecutive festivals on Brockwell Park saw the ground damaged earlier this month, prompting calls for a break year or banning big events on the park entirely.

Peckham Rye Park also faces a jam-packed lineup of events this summer. Here is what the candidates for Lewisham West and East Dulwich had to say:

Ellie Reeves – Labour: ‘Communities get brilliant access to cultural events but potential environmental impacts must be mitigated’

“If elected I will continue to work with our local councils and residents to ensure that local events continue to offer our community brilliant access to cultural events but also mitigate any potential environmental impacts.”

Josh Matthews – Lib Dem: ‘After years of government underfunding, you can fully understand why councils want to maximise income’

“There is no perfect answer. After years of deliberate government underfunding and blame-shifting you can fully understand why councils want to maximise income for social care, housing, or education. But free, accessible, quality green space is also fundamental. So, judge every event individually and require strict standards from events: leave the park spotless, limit noise, and contribute to the community.”

Callum Fowler – Green: ‘Limit the amount of festivals held in the park‘

“Peckham is one of our city’s great cultural hubs, and I would not want to see it lose that. However, I do think people deserve to have access to green spaces, especially in summer, when public parks are a necessity to escape the heat. I would encourage the council to limit the amount of festivals held in the park and where appropriate find an alternative venue.”

Christine Wallace – Conservative

Christine Wallace did not respond with her answers to Southwark News‘ questions.

Marian Lynn Newton – Reform UK

Reform UK did not respond when Southwark News asked for the candidate’s contact details.

Seat Analysis

Parts of Lewisham are sometimes described as ‘suburban’, understandable given the area’s ample green spaces and distance from central London. But you’d be mistaken to think this would entail an abundance of conservatively-minded voters. The new constituency is likely to be just as Labour-leaning as its antecedents.

As mentioned, both Lewisham and West Penge and Lewisham Deptford have been Labour seats for at least 50 years. They have now partly combined, and taken on part of East Dulwich and Peckham, to create this new seat. Given these newly-added neighbourhoods also tend to be progressively-minded, the changes are unlikely to hurt Labour’s vote share.

The most intriguing part of this race will be the battle for second place. The Conservatives tend to be the main opposition in this area, albeit hardly a formidable one. In Lewisham and West Penge, the Tories finished second in each of the last three general elections. In 2017, future mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey secured 23 per cent of the vote share, roughly 43 percentage points short of Ellie Reeves. However, the Tories lost 3.2 percentage points in 2019. The Liberal Democrats, who saw a resurgence that year, have a good chance of pipping the Conservatives to second place this time.

Lewisham West and East Dulwich shares the same concerns as other south London constituencies. Impoverished sections of the community are still struggling with the cost of living crisis. Crime, particularly gang violence, remains a prominent issue. Lewisham Council recently had to put some development sites on hold amid “challenging” economic conditions. Locals will expect the next government to have serious solutions to the housing crisis.

The Constituency’s History

Lewisham West and East Dulwich has been newly created for the 2024 general election. It combines areas from four different parliamentary constituencies; Lewisham West and Penge, Lewisham Deptford, Camberwell and Peckham and Dulwich and West Norwood. However, the bulk of the new constituency is made up of the first two.

Lewisham has a long-standing Labour history. This stems, in part, from Deptford’s importance to the local area. Sitting on the Thames, its repair yards and dockyards provided work to nearby residents and also those living further out. These working-class voters have traditionally been inclined to vote Labour.

The now-defunct Lewisham West constituency has voted Labour at every election since 1974. Lewisham-Deptford has also voted for a Labour MP at each election since it was created in 1974.

East Dulwich has now been bolted onto the new constituency, as has the area around Peckham Rye Park following the Boundary Commission’s recommendations. The change has been criticised by some local people. Among them was this year’s Green Party candidate for Peckham who described the changes as ‘madness’. She said the area around Peckham Rye was “clearly part of Peckham” but said her representations to The Boundary Commission were “ignored”.

Lewisham West and Penge 2019 election results

Party Candidate Votes % +/-%- Labour Ellie Reeves 31,860 61.2 -5.4 Conservative Aisha Cuthbert 10,317 19.8 -3.2 Liberal Democrat Alex Feakes 6,260 12.0 +5.8 Green James Braun 2,390 4.6 +2.4 Brexit Party Teixeira Hambro 1,060 2.0 NEW CPA Katherine Hortense 213 0.4 -0.2

What are the candidates’ key pledges?

Ellie Reeves – Labour

Set up Great British Energy – a new publicly owned clean, green, British company – giving us cheaper bills, energy security and climate leadership. Create 40,000 extra NHS appointments a week to bring down waiting times. Recruit 6,500 more teachers in key subjects to set children up for life, work and the future.

Josh Matthews – Liberal Democrat

Positive politics: We should demand better. A positive politics built on freedom in a truly fair society, with real opportunity for everyone. That’s what the Liberal Democrats stand for. The plan we need for climate change: Detailed plans are a must for the climate and sustainability emergency. Not slogans and meaningless targets. Liberal Democrats will also continue to lead the fight against sewage dumping in our rivers and seas. Listening to you: I’m committed to working with local people, communities, and organisations to ask, “what do you want?” Not, “what don’t you want?”

