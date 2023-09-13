This weekend is festivals galore, with a busy programme of entertainment as Southwark shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.

A three-day celebration of local talent will take over rooftops, warehouses and railway arches across SE15 this weekend.

The annual Peckham Festival is a chance to meet the diverse body of artists keeping this nook of south-east London in a constant state of creative regeneration.

Head to Copeland Park to watch a live fashion show or get involved in a free ceramics workshop. Local music connoisseurs GALA and Balamii Radio are on the beats this year, but audiences can also expect performances from Peckham Chamber Orchestra, Nunhead Community Choir and Theatre Peckham.

Even the bar is being run by local favourites: the teams behind trendy pub the Prince of Peckham and Jumbi joining forces to offer cocktails, local brews and DJ sets.

Art fans should pay a visit to Copeland Gallery for an engaging lineup of performances, talks, family workshops and art. There will also be open art studios in places like the Bussey Building and Bleinheim Arches, where over 150 creatives will be sharing what they’ve been working on.

It’s safe to say there’s bound to be something for all tastes.

When? Friday, September 15 – Sunday, September 17.

Where? Locations across SE15. Click here for a full lineup.

Admission: Free

Bermondsey Street Festival This Saturday, the multi-venue event will return with a bang following last year’s cancellation. Spread across three locations in SE1, the day-long festival promises village fete vibes and a host of live entertainment – from theatre to maypole dancing via Moroccan music and breezy jazz – as well as its piece de resistance: the dog show. Look out for the intriguing characters roaming the streets – including an 8ft tall Victorian tea lady with a free-wheeling cake trolley; a pair of cavalry horse guards on hobby horses and a towering Elizabeth I accompanied by a less imposing Sir Walter Raleigh. In Tanner Street Park, you’ll find street food galore as well as fully stocked bars and the chance to kick back listening to live music. Bermondsey Square is hosting a riot of musicians throughout the day. Bring a blanket and a picnic, and settle yourselves down for the chance to listen to ‘jazz, blues and grooves’, with a rotation of performances taking crowds from morning ‘till evening. When? Saturday, September 16, 11 am – 7 pm. Where? Bermondsey Square, SE1 3FD; Tanner Street Park, SE1 3GS; and Leathermarket Gardens,

SE1 3HP. Click here for more details Admission: Free Urban Elephant Festival A free festival will return to Castle Square for a full weekend of entertainment, including circus acts and musicians from all over the world. Urban Elephant Festival will take over various venues as the biggest event of the year in Elephant and Castle, from September 15 to September 17 – and entry is free. The theme of the festival this year is World Fusion and the acts will represent the cultural and artistic diversity of the area. The three-day event will begin at Castle Square, making its way to Elephant Park, Sayer Street, and Walworth Square throughout the weekend. Entertainment will include circus performers, acrobatics and a range of music performers from all over the world. Don’t miss Trance on Fire, a heart-racing performance with balancing ladders, planks and juggling; and Kuba Acro Show, acrobatics, and gravity-defying balancing high in the air. There will be music from an array of countries, including Somalia, India and Sweden. Kicking off on Friday (September 15) in Castle Square, there will be an opening party from 12 pm. When? Friday, September 15 – Sunday, September 17. Where? Across various locations, including Castle Square and Elephant Park Tree House. Click here for the full lineup. Admission: Free

Greenwich Comedy Festival The five-day event will showcase five acts a night, bringing you the very best comedians from across the UK. It starts on Wednesday, September 13 hosted by Off Menu Podcast co-host Ed Gamble – who will be joined by four other comics for a night of laughter and jest. Other big names performing at the festival include Tim Key, Russell Kane, Maisie Adam, Jack Dee and Sindhu Vee – to name a few. Arrive early and taste the range of food on offer, from Duck Frites to Jerk Chicken from S Class Kitchen, Greenwich Comedy Festival staples Warm and Toastie and Pink Nachos, fresh sushi brother duo Zero Sushi, Lebanese legends Emilio’s, Grandma’s Bangladeshi rice bowls from Nanizi’s and many more. When? Wednesday, September 13 – Sunday, September 17. Where? National Maritime Museum, Greenwich, SE10 9JW Admission: Each show costs £26. Please note: Some may be sold out at the time of going to press – click here for more details.