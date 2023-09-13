This weekend is festivals galore, with a busy programme of entertainment as Southwark shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.
Peckham Festival
A three-day celebration of local talent will take over rooftops, warehouses and railway arches across SE15 this weekend.
The annual Peckham Festival is a chance to meet the diverse body of artists keeping this nook of south-east London in a constant state of creative regeneration.
Head to Copeland Park to watch a live fashion show or get involved in a free ceramics workshop. Local music connoisseurs GALA and Balamii Radio are on the beats this year, but audiences can also expect performances from Peckham Chamber Orchestra, Nunhead Community Choir and Theatre Peckham.
Even the bar is being run by local favourites: the teams behind trendy pub the Prince of Peckham and Jumbi joining forces to offer cocktails, local brews and DJ sets.
Art fans should pay a visit to Copeland Gallery for an engaging lineup of performances, talks, family workshops and art. There will also be open art studios in places like the Bussey Building and Bleinheim Arches, where over 150 creatives will be sharing what they’ve been working on.
It’s safe to say there’s bound to be something for all tastes.
When? Friday, September 15 – Sunday, September 17.
Where? Locations across SE15. Click here for a full lineup.
Bermondsey Street Festival
When? Saturday, September 16, 11 am – 7 pm.
Where? Bermondsey Square, SE1 3FD; Tanner Street Park, SE1 3GS; and Leathermarket Gardens,
SE1 3HP. Click here for more details
Urban Elephant Festival
Where? Across various locations, including Castle Square and Elephant Park Tree House. Click here for the full lineup.
Greenwich Comedy Festival
The five-day event will showcase five acts a night, bringing you the very best comedians from across the UK.
It starts on Wednesday, September 13 hosted by Off Menu Podcast co-host Ed Gamble – who will be joined by four other comics for a night of laughter and jest.
Other big names performing at the festival include Tim Key, Russell Kane, Maisie Adam, Jack Dee and Sindhu Vee – to name a few.
Arrive early and taste the range of food on offer, from Duck Frites to Jerk Chicken from S Class Kitchen, Greenwich Comedy Festival staples Warm and Toastie and Pink Nachos, fresh sushi brother duo Zero Sushi, Lebanese legends Emilio’s, Grandma’s Bangladeshi rice bowls from Nanizi’s and many more.
When? Wednesday, September 13 – Sunday, September 17.
Where? National Maritime Museum, Greenwich, SE10 9JW
