Firefighters tackled a blaze at The Asylum Tavern, in Peckham, which damaged the basement, last weekend.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters rushed to the pub on Asylum Road at 7.43pm on Saturday, June 1.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Staff had been alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke and alarms sounding.

On investigation, they found the basement was filled with smoke and left the building before calling the Brigade.

Landlord Jim Lalor said the smoke alarms allowed him to evacuate the building quickly and he hopes the pub will be up and running again soon. “The main thing is no one was hurt and the fire was put out quickly, although there is quite a lot of smoke damage to the basement. I want to thank my staff and customers who were brilliant on Saturday evening as well fire crews.”

Firefighters had brought the blaze under control by 8.45pm. Crews from Brixton, Forest Hill, New Cross, Deptford and surrounding fire stations were deployed.

The fire is believed to have been accidental, but the exact cause has been recorded as undetermined.