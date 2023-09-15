Firefighters responded to a fire in a fifth-floor flat in Peckham yesterday (Thursday, September 14).

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to Cator Street at 3.55pm and had brought the fire under control by 4.32pm.

A man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and part of the flat was damaged by the fire.

The LFB said it is being treated as accidental and is believed to have been caused by the unsafe disposal of a cigarette.

An LFB spokesperson said: “We’d rather you didn’t smoke at all, but if you are a smoker, it’s absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.

“If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy properties but also cost you your life.”