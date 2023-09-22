Some free creative workshops are coming up for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), including some for young adults to help them prepare for living independently.

Black Stock Media Events + Rhythm & Views are delivering the workshops in association with Southwark Council totally free of charge for SEND children.

On Saturday 30 September, an African drumming, storytelling, and dance workshop is coming to Theatre Peckham.

“The youngsters will gain valuable life skills and have tons of fun expressing their creativity in a safe, stimulating space,” commented Creative Director, Nia Reynolds.

It is the first time this popular music therapy activity for school-age children, usually run over the Easter and summer holidays, will be located at this venue.

The aim of the event is for organisers to see whether there is enough demand amongst local families for regular SEND events like this.

In October, there will be some opportunities for young people aged 16-19 and up, who are moving towards more independent living.

Flip the Script is a series of workshops in drama, spoken word, presentation skills, dance; photography and short filmmaking. They are fun, creative, learning activities for building confidence, life skills, and positive self-esteem – as well as practical skills.

Nia added: “For the photography workshop there will be the chance for them to go to Leake Street to the graffiti tunnel for fantastic picture opportunities.”

The workshops form part of Southwark’s Council’s Thrive-to-25 Programme, funded by the Department for Education.

The council is working in partnership with local organisations to deliver new activities for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities this year.

To book the drumming workshop on September 30 – click here.

Register your interest for the 16-19-year-old workshops here.

Alternatively you can email [email protected] for further information or to book a place in advance.