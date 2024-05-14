Peckham campaigners have created a striking new graphic showing how overbearing the Aylesham Centre regeneration could be.

Berkeley Homes plans to redevelop the site, which includes the Morrisons supermarket, to include 850 flats in blocks rising to twenty storeys.

The developer has scaled back its original plans – which proposed heights of up to 27 storeys.

But campaign group Aylesham Community Action (ACA) hopes their latest graphic shows the buildings will still tower over “historic low-rise Peckham”.

The picture shows the iconic Jones & Higgins building being dwarfed by huge towers.

A petition launched by the group making several demands of Berkeley and Southwark Council has gathered over 3,000 signatures.

ACA has urged them to provide 50 per cent social housing rather than the 35 per cent usually stipulated by Southwark Council.

The petition also demands that existing shops be protected, the creation of quality green space, and better communication with the community.

A Berkeley spokesperson said: “We continue to welcome all feedback from the local community ahead of the submission of our formal planning application.

“As advertised recently in the Southwark News, this can be done online, via our consultation website, or in person at the Aylesham Centre this Thursday from 4-8pm or Saturday 25 May, 12-4pm.”