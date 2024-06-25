A four-day digital festival will bring an interactive photo booth, robotics workshops and live coding music performances to Peckham.

Peckham Digital is set to take place from Sunday 18 July to Wednesday 21 July and will bring to life art, technology, and culture.

It is the third year the festival has run.

During the four-day event, audience members can expect to expand their networks and their artistic practice through workshops that can be easily replicated at home, talks that inspire the audience to think creatively and ethically about technology, and performances and exhibitions that showcase the potential of creative computing art forms.

Highlights of Peckham Digital 2024 include two immersive art installations – one being an interactive photo booth providing memories delivered straight to printed paper. There will also be talks on the evolution of computer art and a line-up of live coding music performances. This is a mash of computer programming and creating music.

In addition to the free activities, there will be some paid-for workshops.

Virtual reality activity (credit: Cymon Taylor)

Festival Directors, Matt McDonnell and Bea Taylor Searle, share their excitement about this year’s programme: “During the past three years we have seen Peckham Digital exponential growth. In previous years, audience members took the skills they learnt at Peckham Digital and included them within their own practices.

Creative computing, which covers all art made using technology, is a rapidly developing field, which in recent times has been offering new employment and creative opportunities.

Their aim is to lower barriers to entry into tech and help people take their first steps in new creative directions, raise awareness about opportunities and expand access to the creative computing industry.

“Our goal is to make digital art and technology accessible to everyone, and this year’s lineup reflects our commitment to showcasing diverse voices and groundbreaking work in the digital arts space.”

All talks, performances and the exhibition are free and open to everyone.

Workshops are ticketed at accessible prices, £15 full price and £9 concession. If you can’t afford this please send an email to peckhamdigital@gmail.com and we can arrange free tickets.

For more information on the programme, ticketing, and volunteer opportunities, please visit http://www.peckhamdigital.org/.

Time: Thursday 2pm – 9pm, Friday 2pm – 9pm, Saturday 10am – 11pm, Sunday 10am – 5pm

Where: Multiple venues around Peckham